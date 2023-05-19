Alphabet and Microsoft are two of the companies that are betting the most on artificial intelligence. GIVEN RUVIC (REUTERS)

We are at a historical moment in which, given the rise of artificial intelligence, there is a general consensus on the need to regulate it. But how to do it correctly? In the last decade, the debate around the governance of this technology has gained momentum, multiplying political proposals. An analysis recent from Stanford put numbers to regulatory fever: from 2016 to 2022, the world has gone from 1 law on the matter to 37.

The presence of artificial intelligence in legislative procedures in 81 countries has increased almost seven times. Spain tops the list with 273 mentions, followed by Canada (211), the United Kingdom (146) and the United States (138). And that’s not to mention that one of the initiatives with the greatest impact is yet to come: the European artificial intelligence law. What is clear is that there is growing interest in the social impact of these new applications and a general cry for limits to guide their evolution. The race to regulate is on and the world is looking to the great powers for guidance because a fragmentation of rules that affect the most relevant technology of this century can have unintended consequences on almost everything, including international trade and the competitiveness of markets. countries.

With the rise of ChatGPT and the first steps towards artificial general intelligence (AGI), the technical debate is focused on how to ensure that machines do not end up taking over. In the world, the alignment or alignment It tries to make converge what you want the systems to do and what they will actually do. This concern is what has led scientists like George Hinton to ask that “if there is any way to control artificial intelligence, we must discover it before it is too late” or even to researchers of OpenAI to share their fears in the face of a technical development that is out of line with human interests and ethical principles.

Those who are developing this technology ask that it be stopped, but curiously only for 6 months, while many other outstanding researchers such as Timnit Gebru affirm that what is needed is more than a pause what is needed is regulation that reinforces transparency. He Google CEO either Bill Gates they see this impractical proposal to tackle the real problems presented by this speeding progress. They consider that we are facing the “most important advance” since the creation of computers and mobile phones.

Although there is no universal definition, AGI is understood as a computational system capable of performing any human task and generating new knowledge. It would be more appropriate to call it godai. almost a 40% of the experts believes that it could lead to a nuclear-type catastrophe, which is why even the most liberal entrepreneur is calling for regulation. However, rather than obsessing over regulating to contain something that has already spilled over, we should open a global conversation, not just between governments, that allows us to review the incentives that shape technological development itself and agree on minimum guidelines for the coming years. A regulatory tangle that is difficult to implement and comply with in full deglobalization does not seem to be the best solution

To get an idea of ​​the diversity of reactions from regulators to a technological application like ChatGPT, we only have to take a look at the movements of recent weeks. China has introduced a set of rules for services based on generative artificial intelligence. Beijing’s intention, reported by Reuters, is that companies carry out security evaluations before their products are released to the market. Its guidelines place the responsibility on providers, who must guarantee the legality of the data used to train their technological solutions, as well as implement preventive measures that avoid discrimination when creating algorithms and when using the information collected.

Italy decided to block ChatGPT something that was later amended after privacy adjustments by the company. Along these lines, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has created a working group with all the national data protection authorities that announce new investigations on the most popular company of the moment every day: OpenAI . Is there only one provider of these great language models? In contrast, countries such as the United Kingdom or India have chosen to avoid establishing strict regulations in this discovery phase. They seem to be betting on allowing technology to evolve freely with a view to unleashing their own technological pitch that can boost their economies.

Given the diversity of strategies in different countries, with varied national and corporate interests, the idea of ​​a unified regulatory framework for artificial intelligence appears more like a dream than a feasible option. What alternatives are there in between? One of the recurring proposals in international forums is the creation of a International Agency for neutral, global Artificial Intelligence (IAI), with the guidance and participation of governments, large technology companies, non-profit organizations, academia and society. As international governance structures the conversation to reach a consensus on how to move forward at this technological inflection point, it may be interesting to update existing regulations and, in those new regulatory developments, collaborate between countries so that their approaches and requirements are aligned. It will be the only way to facilitate compliance.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.