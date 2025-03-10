Since 2018, Carina Escobar (Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 1970) She is president of the Patient Organizations Platform (POP), a position to which she has promoted a step to step after an entire life linked to the defense of rights of people with chronic diseases. Escobar has lived this whole process in the first person, since with 12 years she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and 18 years of ankylosing spondylitis.

With a trajectory of several decades in the field of financial management and sanitary association, Escobar has promoted numerous initiatives to promote the active participation of patients in the Public policies design and reinforce the equity of the health system. His last contribution links it precisely with the launch of the ‘ABC we take care of you’, an initiative that seeks to make visible and support people with chronic diseases and their caregivers.

The initiative will have the support of the pop, which in recent years has established itself as one of the main voices of chronic patients In Spain, with more than 40 organizations and about one million associates.

—You are talking about these days of demography and pensions, but is the almost invisible economy of caregivers taken into account?









—The care economy remains one of the great pending issues in Spain. Although constantly debate about the aging of the population and pensions, the economic and social weight that caregivers, mainly women, supporting the care system without any recognition is ignored. According to the ‘study of the impact of chronic disease in older and careful women’, 76% of older caregivers have a chronic disease and, even so, 63% dedicate more than 10 hours a day to take care of a relative. 67% manifest a deterioration in their mental health, and 58% have reduced their workday or left their jobs to take care of, without financial compensation. 72% have difficulty getting to the end of the month.

—How does this reality affect the quality of care that dependent people receive?

– Despite their essential role, these caregivers remain invisible to public policies, facing emotional overload and economic difficulties. It is urgent official recognition and concrete measures that protect their health and labor rights, guaranteeing just access to public resources.

—What specific measures should be adopted to make visible and support caregivers?

—This reality demands public policies that recognize the role of caregivers, guaranteeing their labor, health and economic protection. The ‘study of the impact of disability and/or chronic disease in the elderly and their families’ emphasizes that 89.5% of people over 65 in Spain suffer from a chronic disease, increasing the need for continuous care. However, we lack a legislative framework that covers these people and who care for them. The case of minors with chronic diseases is also alarming. About 19% of children under 14 have a chronic disease, affecting their families, who are often forced to leave their jobs to take care of them. It is urgent to implement measures that protect these families and recognize the invisible economy of care.

—What can this new project contribute to pop? And vice versa?

—We ABC we take care of you ‘is a key opportunity to make visible the reality of people with chronic diseases, as well as their families and caregivers. At the same time, it focuses on the deep impact that these diseases have, especially in childhood, adolescence, women, older people and caregivers. We value this initiative as an important step to sensitize society, make visible those who live in a situation of suffering and loneliness, and promote more inclusive and fair health policies.

“Why start transforming this situation?” What would be the first concrete step to move towards that change?

– To transform this reality, it is essential to place the chronic patient in the center of political and health decisions, something that pop has defends for more than a decade. The health system paradigm must be changed, advancing from a reactive model to a preventive one that meets the real needs of people with complex chronic diseases. We propose several strategic axes: improve territorial equity and cohesion so that all patients receive quality care regardless of where they live; promote a digital transformation of the health system; and guarantee access to research.