Corona will also come to an end. But hardly anyone who bears state responsibility seems to dare to take this into account. This refusal upsets and frustrates many. The term “new normality” could have a downright sabotaging effect, suggesting that a completely new era has dawned. “Does that never stop?” More and more people rant and sigh.

In fact, it is about a temporarily changed normality. The natural disaster is manageable, as is proven by all of the expertise. The change in everyday life is a critical interim, an arduous phase.

On the global journey, the process needs as much solidarity as possible, and it needs two central messages: Every society has to go through this together. And: all societies will get out of there.

There is need for hope. Confidence must suggest a silver lining. Politicians must show the population the view through binoculars on the steamship of the present, especially when more drastic measures are necessary in the meantime.

Politics must overcome the rigid now

But those responsible currently often seem fixed in a now-rigidity instead of bringing perspectives for post-corona into play. Presumably they fear one thing above all: naming a wrong date on which they could be measured later. But no one in their right mind expects the indication of a day X in the calendar.

In contrast, optimistic signals are indispensable as a basis for a willingness to understand. If the view is missing, it stimulates the attitude: Then let’s dance on the volcano! The lower the hope, the more popular the dangerous sport of breaking rules, whether in a cool, autonomous way, folkishly screwed up or bourgeois arrogant. And without hope, isolated desperate moments can much more condense into traumatic states.

However, the better resolutions are communicated and prospects beyond the now become recognizable, the more motivated are rules, regulations, guidelines, guidelines, restrictions to be heeded. And the more pragmatically citizens deal with it.

Many homeowners, for example, are likely to give up shop rents instead of tenants during the downturn, provided they have been given a panoramic view of the future. People long for vacations and celebrations without fear, for clarity for work and education. All of this must be and remain a goal.

The pandemic will be slowed down

In all likelihood, there will be a gradual transition to the post-Covid era over time. Meanwhile, the understanding of protection will become clearer, treatments will be better, and there will most likely be vaccinations. Certainly, there is generally more routine elasticity in reacting to the infection process, also through the flexible organization of work and school and through nationwide uniform standards that are tailored to the region.

As collective learning processes and scientific advances flourish, the pandemic will be slowed down and finally ended. This has to be conveyed permanently and parallel to all new regulations. Flamboyant promises à la Donald Trump (“Covid will just disappear!”) Are of course not good. Realistic, comprehensible statements are needed. The better a population understands what it is about, the more likely it is to show solidarity. And the clearer the glimmer of hope, the more resilient the solidarity becomes.