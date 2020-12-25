“At this historic moment, marked by the ecological crisis, and by serious economic and social imbalances aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, we need fraternity more than ever”. Here is the message that Pope Francis delivered, Friday, December 25, in his traditional blessing Urbi and orbi of Christmas day.

In view of the re-containment ordered by the Italian government, it has not been since Loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica that the Sovereign Pontiff spoke but from inside the Hall of Blessings.

Jorge Bergoglio called for a concrete brotherhood, going beyond family, ethnicity, religion, language or culture. “And this is also true in the relations between peoples and nations”. This call for solidarity applies “especially towards the most fragile people, the sick and all those who, during this period, found themselves without work or are in serious difficulty because of the economic consequences of the pandemic, as also towards the women who, during these months of confinement, suffered domestic violence “.

Finally, the Pope had a thought for the difficult reunion with his family, the opportunity for him to magnify the importance of it. “My thoughts are now with families: those who today cannot reunite, as well as those who are forced to stay at home, he confided at the end of his message. May Christmas be an opportunity for everyone to rediscover the family as the cradle of life and faith; a place of welcoming love, dialogue, forgiveness, fraternal solidarity and shared joy, source of peace for all humanity “.