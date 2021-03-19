In a context of political tension, ideological polarization and pandemic, the Organic Law regulating euthanasia once again places medically assisted death in the social debate. Its main novelty is the legalization of euthanasia (the administration of a lethal substance by a competent health professional to a person requesting that help to die) and of medically assisted suicide (making available to a person who wishes to die a lethal substance that she can administer herself).

To access these benefits, the norm establishes as a condition that patients freely and repeatedly request them, in full use of their faculties, after receiving sufficient information and having discussed the alternatives for treatment and palliative care.

In addition, the law provides a series of guarantees so that each help to die is carried out with control and supervision, and that the doctors and other health professionals directly involved can object to carrying them out for reasons of conscience.

Spain thus joins a growing list of countries that have taken similar legislative steps: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada and Colombia have decriminalized euthanasia or medically assisted suicide, while Switzerland, several states of the United States and the State of Victoria in Australia have legalized assisted suicide.

Respect for autonomy vs life as an absolute value



The law is designed to respect the autonomy of those who experience unbearable physical or mental suffering due to being in a situation of serious, chronic and incapacitating illness, or due to suffering a serious and incurable disease.

However, it relativizes the absolute value of human life and constitutes a challenge for medical deontology which, although it has traditionally prohibited causing death intentionally, cannot punish medical acts that comply with the law.

How do you die in Spain



Much of the disagreement about euthanasia concerns the hypothetical effects of the law, the circumstances in which people seeking help to die find themselves, and the conditions under which that help would be provided. Discrepancies of this type are not due to fundamentally ideological or principled issues, so they could be dissolved with detailed information about how people die in Spain.

For example, there are those who maintain that euthanasia is requested for lack of palliative care; others think that the law will guarantee that the requirements for access to the benefit are respected. In the absence of empirical studies to confirm or deny them, such statements reflect only the opinion of those who make them, regardless of whether they are experts or invested with authority.

Up-to-date and reliable data



Having up-to-date and reliable data on end-of-life practices – including euthanasia and medically assisted suicide – enables a rigorous debate, which avoids claims whose truth or falsity has yet to be proven.

While such opinions cannot be corroborated, it is appropriate to refrain from presenting as facts what are actually beliefs or speculations. Reducing the complexity of the end of life to slogans and simplifications is not only a lack of respect for intelligence, but also irresponsible: it is at stake to understand the implications of the law, its uses and possible abuses.

Isolated cases



Every year, isolated cases of euthanasia or assisted suicide carried out outside the law and situations in which professionals are accused of having performed euthanasia that are not actually such appear in the media.

The truth is that the frequency of these practices or the circumstances in which they occur today is not even known. Even so, there are those who venture to predict the consequences – catastrophic for some, hopeful for others – of applying the new law.

Public data: essential



Data on the conditions and circumstances of end-of-life care should be public for the sake of transparency and accountability. This is how rigor is introduced into public discussion and practice itself. The responsible institutions should facilitate the monitoring and evaluation of the law through studies similar to those that other countries have carried out for several decades.

How many requests for euthanasia or medically assisted suicide will be received? How many of those requests will end up being honored and how many will be denied? In what social and health circumstances are the people applying for these grants? How effective are the guarantee and supervision mechanisms contemplated in the law? Without detailed information on these aspects, it is impossible to foresee and evaluate the effects of legislative change on health practices and its impact on essential values, such as safety or trust in the clinical relationship and institutions.

If we really aspire to something more than to feed our confusion and the sterile division between apparently antagonistic positions, the social debate on the law must meet minimum requirements of clarity and commitment to the truth. On the one hand, an effort of conceptual precision is essential, since a high proportion of society, including health professionals, do not always correctly identify the different end-of-life care scenarios and their legal status in Spain.

As in other countries, it is necessary to distinguish euthanasia from certain practices that were already legal, such as terminal sedation or the adequacy of life support treatments, and from others that will continue to be illegal, such as medically assisted deaths without express request from the party. of the patient.

A critical citizenry should be in a position to justify their own positions, be they contrary or favorable to the law regulating euthanasia. Data and transparency are an antidote to indoctrination and manipulation. We need them like May water if we want to shed light on the debate on medically assisted death in Spain.

This article has been published in ‘The Conversation’.