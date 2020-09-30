Matthias Platzeck, former Prime Minister of Brandenburg, heads the Federal Government’s unity commission, which plans to present its report with recommendations at the end of the year.

To say the basics in advance: The unity of our country was and remains a great fortune. If next Saturday we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the date on which two long separated parts of Germany became one state, then that will always be a good reason to celebrate.

This day will forever be the day in the history of the Germans when they first found their unity in free self-determination – as a result of the peaceful revolution with which the people of the GDR overcame their old regime in autumn 1989 and brought the wall to collapse would have. We Germans have reason to remember this unusually happy period in our history with great joy.

But history goes on and on. It is not enough to remember the anniversary days of past great deeds. October 3, 1990 was not just an end. It was also the prelude to three decades of difficult transformation in East Germany and the contradicting merging of the two German sub-societies.

Three decades, that’s another generation. What we have achieved in them or not, we should deal even more intensively on the occasion of this milestone birthday than with the historical lucky day itself. Because the successes and failures of our first three decades together determine the successes and failures of the next 30 years – if we draw the right lessons.

Drawing the lesson from successes and failures

In order not to be misunderstood here either: together we have achieved an infinite amount. Only those who once again look at the shocking economic and ecological conditions of the late GDR can assess the performance that has been achieved in East Germany since then.

The valley of transformation that East Germans had to traverse in the 1990s was deep and bleak. Unemployment and emigration shaped the situation and mood in the country. A whole generation of young and well-educated East Germans has left the new federal states – and they are missing everywhere.

Nevertheless, the situation is very different today. The unemployment rate in Brandenburg is now lower than in North Rhine-Westphalia. And if you are on the highway in the east or visit one of the many lovingly restored old towns between Suhl and Stralsund, you will experience above all an intact and livable region.

East Germans can confidently look back on what has been achieved in the meantime – also with a lot of solidarity from the West – and the vast majority of them are. From a West German perspective it often seems all the more incomprehensible that this justified pride of the East Germans in what they have achieved is still associated with considerable dissatisfaction and persistent alienation in the political system of the Federal Republic even after 30 years.

East Germans are underrepresented in management positions

It must be worrying that right-wing extremist parties like the AfD are achieving their greatest successes in East Germany. There is cause for concern when up to two thirds of East Germans state in surveys that they still feel they are “second class citizens” in Germany.

It is annoying that East Germans are still grossly underrepresented in management positions in administration, justice, business, the media or the military.

It cannot be satisfactory that wages and salaries in eastern Germany continue to be lower than in the west. And it is obvious that there must be connections between these unpleasant facts.

In any case, it is clear that – despite all the undeniable successes – not everything could have gone right in the first three decades of German unity. What do we have to do in the next 30 years do better? Two very specific suggestions:

1. Learning from the East German transformation – for everyone.

Many people in Eastern Germany (and also in Eastern Europe) have the impression that their experiences in the radical upheaval and transformation processes of the past decades have met with too little interest and appreciation in business, society and politics. This often goes hand in hand with complaints about a lack of respect for East German “life’s work”.

On the positive side, this is a resource that we should use for the benefit of our entire society. Because the social and economic transformation is accelerating everywhere.

Whether climate, energy, traffic, communication or the world of work – the ability to deal constructively with processes of upheaval determines the success or failure of societies at all levels today and in the future.

One proposal that we are therefore intensively discussing in the “Commission 30 Years of Peaceful Revolution and German Unity” relates to the establishment of an interdisciplinary “Institute for European Transformation and German Unity”. This center, located in an East German city and closely interwoven with international science, art and culture as well as civil society, would be tasked with identifying ways of successful transformation and bringing citizens into conversation with one another.

In a new context, the East German and East European transformation experiences of the past three decades would become valuable capital for our common European future.

2. East Germany needs a head start

In economic terms, East Germany has successfully caught up and emulated in many cases over the past decades. But emulating has a horse: because those who are emulated never stand still, one always remains second – a condition that has a socially demoralizing effect in the long run.

That is why East Germany must be given the opportunity to become a pioneer in individual economic fields. This is possible – if it is politically wanted and supported. For today, for the first time since 1990, there are conditions under which completely new branches of industry can be installed in East Germany. The energy transition, the digital revolution and the change in mobility make this possible – provided we set the right course. This not only requires companies and employees who are “capable of change”, but also courageous structural policy decisions by the state.

Germany’s unification in freedom three decades ago was a historic stroke of luck for our country and for Europe. Now it is important to set the course so that this statement will still apply in 30 years.