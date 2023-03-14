“In Italy there are about 5.6 million people who live in absolute poverty, or who are unable to have access to goods and services considered essential; about 9 million people in relative poverty, who have the bare essentials to survive; about 15 million people at risk of social exclusion. Data on poverty at historic highs, which lead Italy to the top of the European rankings for risk of social marginalization. A socio-economic framework that has worsened in recent years due to the pandemic emergency before and the war after, which had a very harsh impact on the weakest groups, further intervening in a context already deeply marked by social inequalities”, is the appeal launched from Grandmother Rome – mutual aid bank which since 2017 has organized distributions of free food parcels in different areas of Rome and which meets the food needs of 2,500 families throughout the capital – together with many social realities in the capital, including the CGIL, Rightfully, ActionAid Italy, Arch Rome, ASGI Association 21 Julyin view of the national assembly to be held on March 24 with the aim of discussing measures in defense of the Citizenship Income.

“Since 2020 – writes the association – income from work has started to fall again, unlike that of the highest brackets: today in our country the richest 40 billionaires hold the equivalent of the net wealth of 30 percent of the poorest and the poorest, or 18 million adults. It is evident that poverty and inequality in our country go hand in hand and the phase of high inflation we are experiencing only increases the distance between the poorest income classes and the richest ones.

In these years the Basic income it has played a key role in the social stability of our country: disbursed to 3 and a half million people, it has protected a significant segment of the population, allowing them to overcome the poverty line and make it to the end of the month. However, despite the fact that the Citizenship Income has avoided a “social catastrophe”, the Meloni Government has decided to cut it to the “employable” categories for 2023 and to definitively repeal it in 2024.

In a world of work characterized by the growth of jobs with low added value, by the boom in involuntary part-time work, by the spread of undeclared work and precarious contracts, with low wages and the absence of a minimum wage, by the increase in ‘living, the slimming of municipal social services and often ridiculous pensions, the Government has decided to save on welfare to finance the umpteenth tax break for companies, investing the few resources in the social sphere on a specific wildly neoliberal and familist model. A model in which even the youngest segment of the population – due to intermittent, exploited and underpaid jobs – remains trapped in the absence of welfare measures that allow real autonomy in life choices.

It is essential that the Citizenship Income not be repealed but made wider and more accessible, through the elimination of exclusionary criteria – such as that of 10 years of residence for foreigners, or the lack of individuality – which makes the RdC dramatically insufficient in situations of escape from domestic violence. The time has come to respond to the war, to all those who are struggling to make ends meet. The time has come to respond and react to the loneliness and constant uncertainty of those who live on their income from work, or those who don’t even have a job. We invite networks, associations and territorial movements to participate and national organizations to support a large national assembly on Saturday 24 March, at 4 pm, to imagine a common path together to stop the decision of the Meloni government “.