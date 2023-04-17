The decision of the climate summit (COP27) to establish a reparation fund for the losses and damages caused by climate change for the most vulnerable countries is clearly positive news. The loss and damage fund is the most recent case of a complex and long-term relationship between developed and developing countries, characterized by non-compliance or little progress by the former towards the latter in terms of climate financing, as is the case of 100,000 million dollars annually that should have been provided by 2020 or the target of redouble funding for adaptation by 2025.

Although crucial aspects such as the global amount, the detailed list of donor and recipient countries and the concrete sources of financing have not been defined, the agreement on the fund represents a historic step in itself by formally putting on the table of the intergovernmental system the complex issue of climate justice. After almost three decades of demands, the agreement puts an end to the refusal by the most developed and polluting countries to financially assist the most vulnerable countries —and which, however, have contributed the least— to the present and future impacts of the climate change. As stressed by the Minister of Ecological Transition of Spain, Teresa Ribera, the agreement “opens a new stage that advances in terms of solidarity.”

Large cities have a long history of helping each other, especially in crisis situations.

Solidarity plays a central role in achieving climate justice and cities have a long history of helping each other, especially in crisis situations. From the ongoing campaign to donate electric generators to cities in Ukraine and the exchange of knowledge during the pandemic to support the refugee crisis in Syria and the reconstruction work after the earthquake in Haitisolidarity, symbolically, but also pragmatically, has been at the center of decentralized cooperation relations between cities that have laid the foundations of the world municipalist movement for more than a hundred years.

On the other hand, 68% of the world population will live in cities by the year 2050, with almost 90% of new urban residents expected between now and mid-century concentrated in Africa and Asia. The current urbanization process is largely a phenomenon of the global south. It is precisely the cities of developing countries that experience the most devastating effects of global warming and, at the same time, have the least capacity to adapt to climate change.

The financial architecture, as it is configured, does not respond to the needs of cities in the global south. Of the –clearly insufficient– 384,000 million dollars a year (about 347 million euros) invested in urban climate financing, financial flows are essentially concentrated in the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and China. and with only 9% of the global amount allocated to adaptation actions. In order to place the adaptation of cities in the global south at the center of aid to the countries most vulnerable to climate change, we need a specific loss and damage fund for cities.

Cities are the government actors closest to the citizenry with the experience on the ground, legitimacy and responsibility to face the already irreversible effects that climate change entails for the increasingly central cities of the global south.

From rising sea levels and increased flooding to increased commuting to cities, cities in the global south will need support to strengthen their capacities and protect their local communities and ecosystems. They will have to invest enormous resources to face the growing impacts of climate change and at the same time mitigate the present and future deficiencies in infrastructure and services. Their counterparts from the global north can play a key role here, within the legacy of the many ties of solidarity that exist, as well as the synergies that emerge when cities (even in very different contexts) sit down and discuss common problems. Collaboration between cities from the global north and south can thus promote climate justice by highlighting, and at the same time addressing, the fundamental relationship between poverty and climate vulnerability.

Cities have spent years making their Commitment in the fight against climate changegenerally higher than that of the countries and precisely despite the little recognition awarded by the latter in the global climate agenda. One more time, cities can take the lead over countries. In an increasingly urban world, a specific loss and damage fund could boost the shared responsibility of cities in the face of the climate emergency, with solidarity as the backbone of their collective work.

Ricardo Martinez He is a senior researcher in the Global Cities Program at the CIDOB international relations research center.

