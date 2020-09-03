This time the German Foreign Minister even surprised the FDP. The day after the press conference between Heiko Maas (SPD) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, FDP leader Christian Lindner praised the minister’s “clear words” in the direction of Beijing.

She did not expect such clear words, says the human rights policy spokeswoman for the FDP, Gyde Jensen. At the meeting, Maas emphasized that Europeans would also stand up for their values ​​outside the EU’s external borders.

At the same time, the minister criticized the situation of the Uyghur minority in China and the security law in Hong Kong, which massively restricts the freedoms of the people in the city.

Nathan Law, one of the leading figures in the democracy movement in Hong Kong, also welcomes the foreign minister’s “tougher stance”. This shows that there is a change in German China policy, said Law after a conversation with Lindner and Jensen in the Bundestag. The “appeasement policy” of the past few years has failed.

A united front is needed against China

But this change does not go far enough for the 27-year-old politician. He advocates a “value-based diplomacy” and a fundamentally changed strategy for European policy on China.

A united front is needed against the authoritarian regime of the Chinese Communist Party. “We need action instead of just having a dialogue.”

He hopes that Germany will now take the lead within the EU and enforce sanctions against representatives of the Chinese leadership who are responsible for the situation in Hong Kong and other human rights violations.

FDP boss Lindner and Nathan Law praise Heiko Maas. Photo: Promo

One The leader of the FDP, Lindner, also calls for a change in German China policy, who attests that the Federal Government’s previous course towards Beijing is very “velvety”. One will watch very closely whether Maas’s words are followed by deeds. “We have to make it clear that we will not allow our core values ​​to be bought by good business.”

Diplomatic scandal

Lindner, Jensen and other FDP MPs experienced a diplomatic scandal on a trip to China in 2019. Because the group first visited Hong Kong and then Beijing, the Chinese leadership gave them a frosty reception.

Long-term appointments have been canceled. A functionary of the Chinese Communist Party yelled at Lindner and his party friends for 30 minutes, participants later reported.

There was also talk of a refused handshake. You could now personally testify how China’s CP is performing, Lindner said on Wednesday in retrospect.

No meeting in the Foreign Office

“We must not allow ourselves to be intimidated.” At every official meeting with representatives of China, the federal government must “address human rights issues in all clarity,” demanded Lindner.

Nathan Law would have liked to have had the opportunity to discuss these issues not only with opposition politicians but also with representatives of the federal government. Because it is important that the voice of the people in Hong Kong is heard, and not just the Chinese regime, he said.

Before his trip to Germany, he tried to get an appointment at the Foreign Office through several channels. But it was not possible to arrange such a meeting, the politician from Hong Kong reported diplomatically.