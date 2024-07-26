FI, Pier Silvio Berlusconi speaks as a politician. Is Tajani’s leadership trembling?

The words of Pier Silvio Berlusconi of yesterday did not go unnoticed. The son of the former leader Forza Italia on the occasion of the presentation of the schedules Mediaset he talked about “moderates who are the majority in Italy” but they appear to lack “someone they truly recognize themselves in”, to the point of moving on to Meloni. What’s happening? Is the founder’s family distancing itself from the party’s leadership? He doesn’t believe in Antonio Tajani? Just now – reports La Repubblica – that the political creature of the Knight has relaunched with that 9.72 percent of the European elections which even allowed overtaking the LeagueAntonio Tajani takes his cell phone and calls, asking for an account – with all due tact and caution – of those statements.

Tajani he distances himself from the controversy: “Forza Italia – says the secretary of the Azzurri to Il Giornale – is the third party in Italy. He is in excellent health. He is the guarantee for the centre-right in Europe. We have reached the first goal. We have reached 10 percent. Now I have said it: we aim to aggregate 20 percent in the political elections. If Pier Silvio’s words seemed to me a demonstration of no confidence? No, frankly no. I was voted by a congress. We had an excellent election result and everyone acknowledged that it was a success. Even Pier Silvio Berlusconi called me to congratulate me. We spoke again today. No distrust. There are those who say almost every day that there is a clash between the party and the family. Then they say that it is not true. I cannot waste time with this nonsense. The relationships are always the same. They have never changed. Of friendship. Then there will always be those who hope to be able to divide the family from Forza Italia. But they can’t do it. I’ve been involved in politics all my life and I know how to count numbers. The Berlusconi family is a intelligent family, and can read numbers“.