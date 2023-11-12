Scholz said he was ready to continue negotiations with Putin on the situation in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he is ready for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Ukraine. But for this, Moscow must act in the most decisive manner, the chancellor believes.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia require a decisive step on the part of Russia – it means the withdrawal of troops Olaf ScholzChancellor of Germany

According to Scholz, Russia is currently not ready to take such a step. As the Chancellor says, he has already negotiated with the Russian President in the past and will do so again, as the situation requires it.

Scholz constantly wants to communicate with Putin

The German Chancellor has said at least twice this year that he wants to negotiate with Putin. Such proposals were voiced in the spring and summer. In June, Scholz added significant words to his statement about the possibility of a conversation with the Russian leader: “The question is who is negotiating with whom and about what.”

Moscow has repeatedly said that it is ready for negotiations with all interested parties. However, according to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Scholz and other Western leaders are not ready to listen to the Kremlin’s position. Peskov also pointed out that Western politicians do not fully understand the situation in Ukraine, so they propose to withdraw the Russian military from Ukraine. The German Chancellor has repeatedly made such calls.

The last time Putin and Scholz communicated was a year ago

The last contact between the German Chancellor and the President took place almost a year ago – December 2, 2022. The telephone conversation, initiated by Berlin, lasted almost an hour, with Scholz and Putin discussing the conflict in Ukraine and its consequences.

The last personal meeting between the two politicians took place a week before the start of the SVO in Ukraine. The German chancellor flew to a meeting with Putin on February 15, 2022. The meeting lasted about three hours. Then both sides expressed hope for resolving the situation through diplomatic means.

Russia has repeatedly stated its readiness for negotiations with Ukraine

Russia has repeatedly stated that it is ready to conduct direct negotiations with Ukraine. But for this, Kyiv must remove a formal obstacle – lift the official ban on dialogue with Moscow. This point of view, in particular, was expressed by President Vladimir Putin. According to him, if Kyiv continues to carry out theatrical actions, then there will be no progress in a peaceful settlement.

In addition, publications are increasingly appearing in Western media that Western partners have begun to persuade Kyiv to negotiate with Russia, since neither side will be able to resolve the conflict on the battlefield. At the same time, the West understands that Ukraine will most likely have to make concessions in order to conclude a peace agreement, but official Kyiv still declares that it will lead the country to victory.