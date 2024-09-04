Ursula von der Leyen: “We are very clear on the geographical balance, north, south, east, west, the balance of portfolios in the different regions”

“What are the criteria I am taking into consideration in composing the College of the Commission? The first criterion is competence. We live in difficult times. We have a great responsibility to lead the European Union in uncharted waters. So the Commission needs expertise,” said the President of the European Commission. Ursula von der Leyen answering a question on the composition of the new Commission at the press conference on the report of the Strategic Dialogue on Agriculture.

“Expertise means high-level political experience, executive experience, for example, former prime ministers or former ministers or deputy ministers, or at least high-level diplomatic experience or high-level work in the European institutions. This is crucial and the first and most important criterion is competence. Then there is a second criterion, and that is balance. We are very clear about the geographical balance, north, south, east, west, the balance of portfolios in the different regions.. We are very clear about the balance of political affiliation. We should also be balanced about what diversity represents,” he stressed.

“We should also be balanced on what diversity stands for, what the European Union stands for, the people of the European Union, and half of the people of the European Union are women. All my political life I have fought for women, having access to decision-making and leadership positions. And my experience is that if you don’t ask, you don’t get.”, added European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, answering a question on the composition of the new Commission at the press conference on the report of the Strategic Dialogue on Agriculture.

“It is not natural and that is why I sent my letter, because if I had not sent this letter, there would have been no hook to address the topic of diversity. It is a tough journey no doubt but that does not change my conviction and my determination at all,” he remarked. “If I had not sent this letter, what would have been the case? Apart from the name of the High Representative and myself, the candidates that the 25 Member States would have nominated would have been four women and 21 men.. So without that letter, without that discussion, this would be the next constituency. It’s absolutely worth it. The process is ongoing. We’re at a double-digit representation of women now. But I haven’t seen all the potential candidates,” she said.