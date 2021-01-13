By Gérard Le Puill

1 er December 2020, Julien Denormandie- appointed Minister of Agriculture last summer when Jean Castex arrived in Matignon- announced for France a “Plant protein” strategy intended to be deployed over two years. This project had an overall budget of 200 million euros. The objective was to increase from one million hectares sown with different vegetable proteins such as soybeans, chickpeas and protein peas, field beans, lentils and a few others to 1.4 million hectares in two years. , with a view to reaching 2 million hectares by 2030. It was also a question of enriching the meadows with mixtures of grasses and legumes including various varieties of clover as well as alfalfa, a plant rich in vegetable proteins and very productive on top of that.

During the presentation of this plan, the Minister of Agriculture had declared: “To increase the production of legumes and oil and protein crops, we also obtained a few weeks ago the possibility by Europe of using a a certain number of specific aids, in particular coupled. Their implementation will take place within the framework of the ongoing reform of the Common Agricultural Policy ”. This reform is being discussed and would aim to give more latitude to each member country of the European Union, failing to reach an agreement on common rules. It is therefore difficult to know today what will come out of it.

Texts with contradictory content written in Brussels

We only know that this reform was prepared by two texts with contradictory contents. The first of these texts bears the title of “Green deal” in English, which becomes “Green Pact for Europe” in French. Its content gives any reader familiar with agricultural issues the feeling that this text was pre-written by environmental lobbyists based in Brussels. It bears the imprint of editors from outside the Commission, involved in the sole defense of the environment and therefore lacking economic and agronomic knowledge to produce a coherent reflection on what agriculture could be in Europe. promoting agroecology.

Among the main objectives adopted by the “Green deal” is the planting of 3 billion trees in forests in the member countries of the Union. But it is a question of planting dense forests without seeing that the high mortality rate of forests of this type shows us today that it would be better to promote agroforestry. Faced with global warming, agroforestry, at the rate of about fifty trees per hectare, is an effective technique for capturing carbon and slowing down the summer heat on agricultural land dedicated to cereal crops as well as to the production of grazed grass. by cattle. In France, trials studied for a quarter of a century by INRAE ​​have convincingly shown this.

The text of the “Green deal” also recommends removing 10% of European agricultural land from food production in order to promote biodiversity in this way. But the main consequence of this would be to increase imports of soybeans and other seeds intended to feed European livestock and would therefore promote what is called imported deforestation!

It is not by practicing this way that Europe will achieve carbon neutrality in 2050. This objective is however retained and proclaimed by the Brussels Commission. But at the same time, the member countries of the European Union, including France, continue to mandate this same Commission to negotiate free trade agreements with third countries, including Australia and New Zealand. These are two sparsely populated countries, exporters of meat, dairy products, fruit and wine. Their current exports to the old continent, like those of the Mercosur countries, are causing the prices paid to peasants in Europe to fall, to the point where it becomes more and more difficult to install young people as we have shown in an article. previous.

Reduce the distance between the fork and the fork

If we want to reduce the carbon footprint of European agriculture, the “farm-to-table strategy” must aim to reduce the distance between the pitchfork and the fork. This effectively supposes encouraging an increase in the areas devoted to vegetable proteins in France as the Minister of Agriculture wishes; but also in other European countries in order to no longer depend on soya imports within a few years.

This therefore supposes modifying, within the framework of the ongoing reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), long-term European aid. They took the name of Single Payment Rights (DPU) paid to operators from 2003, just before the arrival of Eastern European countries in the European Union. These DPUs can now be broken down under other acronyms such as “Basic Payment Rights” (PDB) or even “Green Payments”. To green the agricultural policy by reducing its carbon footprint and its dependence on imports from third countries, more aid must be targeted in favor of agricultural productions and practices that promote autonomy and proximity. These are the surest means to promote agroecology and agroforestry, in order to reduce the carbon footprint of each calorie produced (1). Prioritizing crops of leguminous seeds and meadows which mix grasses and legumes would make it possible to tend towards these objectives. The same would be true by subsidizing in each member country of the Union an annual area of ​​agroforestry tree planting in order to capture ever more carbon and promote biodiversity.