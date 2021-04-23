Fran Escribá, Elche coach, conveys a message of confidence to his team and the dressing room in the run-up to the match against Levante, the first of the six finals that he has ahead of the season. The coach is suspicious of the possible relaxation of Levante and assures that his tranquility can be a double-edged sword. He does not mourn the casualties of the sanctioned Gonzalo Verdú, Pere Milla and Emiliano Rigoni, and confirms that Guido Carrillo will not force.

Group morale against Levante: “It is clear that against Real Valladolid it was a stick. We are now grateful to play so soon. Those two lost points would have given us a margin to get out of relegation. I expect a very difficult game, even if it is a rival without problems below and far from Europe. We must make it clear that if someone plays something, it is us, although they will want to win and they will not leave anything behind to achieve it. We must show that it is a vital match for Elche and that we need all three points. “

To a point of salvation: “I see it less well than if we had won. I always thought that the objective would be difficult. It will be in the last two days when everything is resolved, when we will arrive with options. Each game is a final for us and there are enough points left to achieve the objective” .

Most difficult moment in Elche: “Suffering is part of my job. I enjoy training and more, in Elche. It is a profession that generates a lot of stress and I would like to be more calm, with 35 or 36 points, planning the next season. In my three previous years at Elche too. We suffered very hard times. One of the reasons why he is coming is because he wanted to be by my club’s side in this situation, although I would have liked it to be a less complicated situation. We are all hurt because we miss points that have remained for the way. I transmit tranquility to the group and they give it back to me. “

Conjuration in the locker room: “We form a dialogue coaching staff. I like to feel the feeling of the dressing room. Last week, after losing to Osasuna, we did have a longer talk than usual. I heard interesting things. I am positive and I am confident that we will move it forward. In case of having scored 2-0, the mood would be different, at least in the environment where there is a certain pessimism. “

Ups and downs: “In addition to the three sanctioned, we are not going to take risks with Guido Carrillo. If it were a real final, he told me that he would play his leg; but we hope to have him well against Atlético de Madrid. Josema is perfect.”

Pressure from other results: “I don’t like being the first to play because we have barely had 72 hours to rest and at this point it shows. It is not the same on matchday seven as it is now. Levante also played on Wednesday and we will be fresh. In intensity and kilometers traveled. We were better than Valladolid. The fatigue factor will not be decisive. “

Fix errors: “Soccer is a sport of successes and errors. It was a shame to draw for that individual failure, but the footballers cannot be blamed for anything because they give everything. The one who makes decisions is wrong. The tie was a concatenation of decisions and of errors. Olaza was going to take the corner, another did it and fell loose in the area, where that rebound came. With the 2-0 we would not be commenting on any of this. “

Nino’s option to be a holder: “Everyone should be ready to play at the start or at any time. I say it and I keep it: no one has disconnected. For Nino, an opportunity now opens to have more minutes.”

Criticisms of Rigoni: “It is normal that when the results do not accompany there may be more criticism. If I had scored 2-0 it would have been the photo of the match. I do not participate in the analysis of the results because I do not share them. Rigoni is annoyed because he knows that the party was in that action I do not know if he is pending criticism but the professional should know that one day they tell you that everything is good and the next day, the opposite; you have to accept it. “

Raise saved, more dangerous: “We always tend to think that someone with everything done can play relaxed, but the situation can occur in both senses. Without nerves they can play better. Levante have an excellent squad and although we play more than they do, they will not come to fulfill the file because I know Paco López, with whom I shared a dressing room and we are friends. “

Change the game scheme: “We have two systems in place. The casualties condition you because we lack forwards. There is always a second idea.”

Words of Mendilíbar: “Knowing how Mendilíbar is like, it doesn’t hurt to discard himself and they will fight until the end. Whatever happens on Saturday, we will continue fighting. The competition is tough. In my two previous seasons at Elche, in one we were saved on the penultimate day by drawing against him. Barça, avoiding going to Seville to life or death; and in the next it was less hard in sports but in social terms it was terrible. There is full confidence in the people who work with me and my group. We know that it is difficult although we think it is difficult. we are gonna get”.