On November 6 and until the 16 of the same month, the world will attend the 27th Climate Summit, where heads of state, private sector leaders, non-governmental organizations and all kinds of activists will discuss the actions that must be implemented to contain the alarming climate crisis affecting our planet.

This year the meeting will take place in Egypt and a panorama full of difficulties is already on the horizon. The energy crisis unleashed by the irrational and despicable action of Russia against Ukraine, the growing inflation that affects the vast majority of countries in the world, the resounding devaluations of emerging market currencies and the fiscal disputes within the cabinets, allow us to suggest that COP 27 will not have major advances in ambitious actions by the main powers of the world to reduce their emissions of greenhouse gases.

There are many countries that, faced with the energy crisis, have preferred to privilege access to coal or hydrocarbons for thermal generation, while others with developed potential will turn to nuclear energy. Which is the reason? Simply that the most expensive energy is the one that is not available and energy security is preferable to the structural weakening of public finances and the massive loss of collective quality of life. Therefore, immediate access to cheap energy means preventing a dangerous situation of overflowing social discontent.

For many, this line of argument makes sense and they suggest that the countries act in this COP, as if it were a procedural meeting in which major global agreements are not achieved. What happens is that this road would be a real fiasco to contain the climate crisis that year after year becomes more implacable.

How then can the COP be saved? The COP requires concrete progress and inescapable climate action commitments from the most powerful nations, but since this will not happen in a tense geopolitical environment, increased tensions between the US and China, and the coincidence of the COP with the mid-term elections In the US, the leading role should be assumed by middle-income countries and developing countries, of course, through effective financing mechanisms that support their efforts.

In Egypt, it must be achieved that a large majority of countries join the great Global Conservation Coalition -High Ambition Coalition- whose purpose is to achieve that by the year 2030 we have 30% of protected areas in the countries. This measure is not only necessary to reduce emissions from land misuse, but also to harmonize carbon neutrality goals (carbon neutrality) with those of having positive conservation measures (positive nature) that are also the cornerstone of the progress expected for the COP15 on Biodiversity that will take place in Montreal in December.

COP27 should also be the place where the dynamic creation of a voluntary carbon credit market for Africa is announced, with the creation of an initial Fund of 500 million dollars to finance projects in a continent where only 5 countries generate 65%. of existing credits. An initiative of this dimension is the best light of hope for the regulatory systems to be modernized and for a permanent generation of eligible projects to begin.

Of course, the other great protagonist of COP27 will be the private philanthropic system that will contribute to achieving many of these initiatives. The alliances between the Bezos Earth Fund, Conservation International, World Resources Institute, World Wide Fund for Nature, Nature Conservancy and NatGeo, among others, to attract contributions from donors around the planet and accompany the countries in the aforementioned efforts, are calls to set an example to the most powerful nations to disburse the resources that have been announced year after year.

COP27 will not be the long-awaited summit of great agreements between powerful nations to once and for all assume responsibility for carbon neutrality in the shortest possible time. What it can and should be is the ideal scenario for developing countries to show the world how much can be achieved when there is political will. If this does not happen, climate action will be yet another victim of Vladimir Putin or a polarized world.

Ivan Duke Marquez He is the former president of Colombia.

