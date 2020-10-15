Tomorrow, Friday October 16, is “World Food Day”. It comes at a time when the “World Food Program” has just been awarded the “Nobel Peace Prize”. Should we conclude from this that we are now on the way to eradicating hunger in the world and reducing the carbon footprint of agriculture, which is essential to curb global warming? In recent days, and just yesterday, we have shown right here that we do not take the path. Because we put permanent double pressure on French peasants via the imports of agricultural products from all over the planet, while we impose on them on the national territory production rules from which their main competitors, including those of the member countries of the European Union!

Rising food insecurity in 2020

The text of the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) tells us that “World Food Day 2020 marks the 75 e anniversary of the FAO in an exceptional context where countries around the world must face the generalized impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic ”. He adds that “this is the time to look to the future that we must build together”. But the FAO does not offer anything specific in this area. She invites each of us to “share” our “individual action on the Internet”, including “by creating an event or activity online”.

This will not be enough to reduce hunger in the world, which affected nearly a tenth of the world population daily before the coronavirus pandemic made the situation worse. Because job losses push hundreds of millions of people into extreme poverty; including in developed countries like France. This has been confirmed by all charities since last spring. In cooperation with the OECD, FAO produces a large annual report on the volumes of agricultural products needed to properly feed the world’s population. But this annual report, which quantifies the needs, never tackles questions as important as the way of production, the reduction of the distance between the fork and the fork, the necessary food sovereignty which, if not possible everywhere, should be sought for staple foods according to the possibilities of each country.

6% of the price of chocolate for cocoa producers

For consumers and producers alike, depending on the price of imported products as well as that of exported products is a permanent risk in the context of capitalist globalization. A dispatch from Agence France Presse (AFP) dated yesterday morning informs us that “Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire weigh two thirds of the world’s cocoa, but unlike the oil-producing countries, they fail to influence the price of “brown gold”, historically low and insufficient to support small African planters (…) Historically, the real price of cocoa remains twice lower than that of the 1960s (…) A godsend for buyers, but a curse for planters in tropical countries who receive only 6% of the 100 billion dollars per year that represents the world market of cocoa and chocolate, locked by the big industrialists, specifies this dispatch from AFP.

Globalization of trade against agroecology

In a press release published yesterday to make everyone aware of food and also climate issues on a planet-wide scale, the CCFD Terre Solidaire affirms that “the global issue in the fight against hunger is not to always produce more! But to support the production and distribution of healthy, diversified food, while respecting fundamental rights and the limits of our ecosystems. How? ‘Or’ What ? By supporting agroecology ”, adds this organization before summarizing this operating mode in these terms:

“Agroecology is the promotion of food systems that integrate all the dimensions of the food issue – societal, economic, political, environmental – beyond just agricultural practices. Supporting agroecology therefore means supporting the protection of biodiversity, the fight against climate change, the democratic management of territories and their resources, the local economy and short circuits, gender equality, etc. . Supporting agroecology also means supporting family farming and the rights of peasant populations, on the front line against hunger in the world, like many partners of CCFD-Terre Solidaire ”.

Everything is said and well said in a few sentences. But this orientation is completely absent from the annual report of the FAO and the OECD. It is also to this orientation that Europe permanently turns its back when the member countries of the Union authorize the Commission to increase free trade agreements with third countries such as Canada and Mercosur recently, while two other draft agreements are being finalized with Australia and New Zealand who want to sell more meat, milk, fruit and wine in Europe.

The multiplication of these agreements leads to increasingly absurd results. We will come back to that tomorrow.

Gerard Le Puill