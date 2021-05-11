Amazon delivery man, in Paris, in March 2020. PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP

The health crisis that we are still experiencing today has had a significant impact on work and employment. Our governments have approved historical measures for the protection of employment that have contributed significantly to the fact that vulnerabilities prior to the current crisis have not been exponentially exacerbated.

We consider that, at a time of hope such as that represented by the advancement of vaccination plans in the countries of the European Union, it is essential to bear in mind that recovery measures should not fall back into the error of promoting employment by through precarious contracts and poor quality working conditions.

Governments must anticipate and promote, through all the tools at their disposal, stability in employment and the improvement of working conditions of workers who suffer the rigors of the fall in productive activity in our countries.

Specifically, our countries must put the accent on adopting adequate measures to particularly protect essential workers who have been most exposed to the risks caused by covid-19.

The transformations that were already taking place de facto in our economies and in the workplace have accelerated in the last year. It is essential that labor law continues to play its protective role so that these technologies are humane and respect people’s privacy and their essential rights, such as the right to health.

The teams of both ministries continue to develop an important collaboration, paying special attention to workers in platforms to favor the establishment of their rights in terms of wages, occupational health and safety, working time and access to social protection.

Both in Spain and Italy the courts of justice have recognized the employment nature of platform transporters. These are judgments whose assumptions have been shared by courts in other European countries, which have found that dependency and labor subordination can have multiple manifestations, including algorithmic ones.

Proof of this is the recent agreement that has been reached within the framework of social dialogue in Spain, which contemplates the next incorporation into Spanish legislation of the employment status for workers in distribution platforms, with all rights and protection Social. Incorporating in turn the obligation to report on the parameters, rules and instructions that affect the employment relationship not only of the people dedicated to the distribution, but in all the jobs linked to algorithmic management.

Similarly, in Italy and also within the framework of social dialogue, a protocol has recently been signed between the main trade union centers and the Italian delivery industry association to put an end to dynamics of lack of protection of fundamental rights in the sector. In addition, Italy is testing for the first time an agreement in the business field between a delivery platform and unions that adapts the organizational model of one of the main food delivery platforms to the regulatory and mandatory discipline of collective bargaining in the logistics sector.

For this reason, we welcome with enthusiasm that the European Commission has begun to negotiate with employers and unions a European regulation on labor rights and social protection for all types of platforms and that it puts the transparency of the algorithm as a condition to guarantee a fair treatment of the working people. Both Italy and Spain will actively participate in this debate.

After the pandemic, one can only imagine a Europe committed to people and decent jobs that have the capacity to combat existing and new inequalities, a Europe that promotes quality employment and social protection for all and leaves no one behind, in line with the European Pillar of Social Rights. Action must be taken by placing work at the center of recovery policies. From governments, institutions and social partners, with full social responsibility, present and future, because there will be no turning back from the path we take.

Yolanda Diaz She is the Third Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy of Spain and Andrea Orlando is the Minister of Labor and Social Policy of Italy.