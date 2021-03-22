The Mancomunidad de los Canales del Taibilla, since its inception in 1927, has shown that it is a guarantor of water supply in the Southeast of Spain, an area where water is considered a scarce and very necessary good. The public body, belonging to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, supplies more than 80 municipalities in the Region of Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha and the Valencian Community, as well as the Segura and Júcar River Basin District). In total, its scope is close to 2,400,000 inhabitants, which in summer is around 3,100,000.

–The Commonwealth last year celebrated the 75th anniversary of the arrival of water in Cartagena. How is it possible to maintain the supply to 2.5 million inhabitants, with hardly any relevant cuts being made?

-The great success was to create a public body, which currently belongs to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, which has been developing a hydraulic system and a very important infrastructure network, for the capture and production, treatment, conduction and storage, and that throughout those 75 years it has evolved and adapted to the existing conditions in each situation to satisfy the population’s demand, using different sources of water resources: the Taibilla River, the Tajo-Segura Transfer and the desalination. Through the management developed, it has been possible to guarantee water security for the population and favor the socioeconomic development of southeast Spain.

“The MCT has always guaranteed water security for the population and favored the socioeconomic development of the Southeast of Spain”



–What new improvements does the MCT foresee in its area of ​​activity?

–Recently, the Strategic Plan 2020-2024 of the MCT has been prepared, which was presented in December 2020 to the Board of Directors, of which the 80 municipalities integrated in the Commonwealth are part. This Plan sets out a series of strategic lines and actions in the short and medium term that will allow the organization to be modernized, improve infrastructures, complete the digitization process and improve centralized control, make a more efficient system, both at the energy level. , reducing the carbon footprint through the implementation of renewable energies, as well as improving the distribution network. An important investment has been planned, around 380 million euros in this decade, but the most important thing is to increase human resources, because it is the most precious capital, without which we will hardly be able to tackle the challenges we have set ourselves.

–Is water security ensured with the Taibilla River, the Tajo-Segura Transfer and desalination?

–The key to guaranteeing water security for the southeast of Spain is to have resources from these three sources. The water ‘mix’ made up of water from the Taibilla river, the Tajo-Segura transfer and desalination makes it possible to have water in quantity and quality, because none of the three resources alone can guarantee the supply. Future forecasts contemplate a reduction in water resources due to the effect of climate change. It is clear that we must expand the area of ​​influence of desalination, advance in efficiency and promote water savings, and in turn it will be necessary to establish governance and coordination mechanisms between public administrations for integrated water management.

–What advances has the MCT made to gain in energy efficiency and reduction of the carbon footprint?

–Energy efficiency and the reduction of the carbon footprint are two priority objectives for the MCT. We have a short and medium term planning to achieve at least 40% reduction in the carbon footprint. The main challenge is in desalination, since it represents 70% of the MCT’s energy consumption. We are executing four projects financed by Feder funds, through the IDAE, focused mainly on large pumping, and we are working on a project for the desalination plants that the MCT has in Alicante, but our planning includes actions that exceed 35 million euros and that will allow us to achieve the objectives we have set for ourselves.

«The ‘mix’ Taibilla, Tajo-Segura and desalination allows to have water in quantity and quality; By themselves they do not guarantee the supply »



– What challenges has the pandemic brought to the Commonwealth?

–We are experiencing something unknown to our generation, a very hard situation due to the human losses that it is entailing and due to the social and economic consequences. From the first moment we were aware in the MCT of the importance of our work, of the need to bring water to the entire population, to ensure the supply. Because water was and is an essential component in the fight against Covid. Personal hygiene and hygiene of all spaces was essential, as was recognized from the first moment of the state of alarm, considering the water supply sector essential. We have applied all the protocols and recommendations of the health authorities, we have combined all the possible mechanisms to carry out the work of all public employees and guarantee their safety at the same time, having all the necessary equipment and protection systems.

It has been tough, it is being tough, as for all sectors, but we must draw conclusions from all this and come out stronger. The enormous fragility of the human species has been revealed, the evidence that we are part of nature, that we have mistreated and damaged in a very intense way and we must redirect this situation. The essential role of public services has also been highlighted, and in this case basic water services must be at the forefront.

More information: www.mct.es