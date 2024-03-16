Macron did not rule out the possibility of France conducting ground operations in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with Le Parisien, did not rule out the possibility of conducting ground operations in Ukraine at some point.

Perhaps at some point, and I do not wish this and will not initiate it, operations on the ground, whatever they may be, will have to be carried out in order to counter Russian forces Emmanuel Macron President of France

He stressed that France's strength lies in the fact that the country can do this. According to the politician, European countries, including large ones, fully support the Paris line and are ready to take responsibility in any scenario.

We must prepare for any scenario. It would be a mistake not to do this Emmanuel Macron President of France

Related materials:

Macron is ready for negotiations with Putin

The French President also gave an interview to Ukrainian journalist Natalya Mosiychuk. He said he was ready to negotiate with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about de-escalating the conflict in Ukraine.

I will pick up the phone if Putin calls me. This is my responsibility and I will listen to what he has to offer. The role of France is to be the “nerve of war” See also Ukraine, Ankara to confiscate Russian ship with grain Emmanuel Macron President of France

Macron noted that, on the one hand, it is necessary to transfer to Kyiv everything required to strengthen the defense capability of the republic, on the other hand, to promote de-escalation and reach a permanent, sustainable and fair peace.

The French leader said he was ready for mediation, but stressed that the only possible negotiations to end the conflict should be negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.

Earlier, Macron named a condition for peace in the context of the Ukrainian conflict. According to him, peace between Russia and Ukraine should include mutual security guarantees.

The politician also stressed that the Crimean peninsula must again be recognized as part of Ukraine in order to achieve lasting peace. According to him, if Russia wins the conflict in Ukraine, “trust in Europe will be reduced to zero.”

Macron called for additional guarantees for Ukraine before the start of negotiations

Macron said that Kyiv needs additional guarantees for the provision of military assistance before the start of peace negotiations.

We must provide Ukraine with additional guarantees so that Ukraine has a clear view of the military assistance calendar it can count on and proceeds with confidence until negotiations become possible. Emmanuel Macron President of France

The politician clarified that Germany has taken on major obligations for the joint production of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine. He also pointed to Berlin's important role in the development of the long-range weapons coalition.

On March 15, it became known that the countries of the European Union (EU) in the coming days promised to allocate the eighth tranche of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 500 million euros.

France does not take offensive initiatives against Russia

Macron refused to take offensive initiatives against Russia. According to the politician, his country will not take the path of escalation in order to avoid war, but Paris is ready to say that it has no limits and intends to react depending on Moscow’s actions.

Ukrainians coming out of the war should be in a strong position when they negotiate for a permanent peace. But I’m not going with offensive initiatives yet Emmanuel Macron President of Ukraine

The French President did not draw parallels between the current situation and the Second World War, pointing out that the goal of Paris is to ensure stable peace in Europe.

Earlier, Macron said that France is ready to respond to a possible escalation from Russia. He said Paris is capable of making decisions that will ensure Moscow never wins. https://lenta.ru/news/2024/03/15/protivostoyat/

At the beginning of March, the politician noted that there are “no limits” on the issue of French support for Ukraine.

See also Erdogan accused Biden of trying to disown his previous words Related materials:

Macron promised to come to Ukraine

Macron promised to come to Ukraine after twice postponing his visits to Kyiv.

I have a rule so that my visit is as useful as possible for Ukraine. And I will be able to come to Ukraine with concrete solutions. And when I physically arrive, it will mean that there will be a strong message and new areas of cooperation Emmanuel Macron President of France

The head of state did not specify the specific dates of his visit to the republic.

In February, the French President postponed a visit to Ukraine for security reasons. The politician also refused to travel to Kyiv in March. Politico clarified that this happened in light of Macron’s disagreements with his allies after a number of his harsh statements.

The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, said that Macron is trying to show strength by announcing the introduction of NATO troops into the Ukrainian conflict zone, but all of Russia is laughing at him, since the French leader is afraid of the opportunity to personally go to Kyiv.