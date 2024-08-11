Actor José Luis Fernández, in the role of Pancho, in the scene where he announces the death of Chanquete (Antonio Ferrandis) in the series ‘Verano azul’, which began airing for the first time in October 1981 on TVE.

Chanquete died again this week, and it’s already 42 times. Actually, 43, because this year he died twice, in the TVE rerun and in the broadcast of the pay channel Enfamilia. And it’s outrageous that there are people who are sorry to scratch their pockets to subscribe to this or other newspapers but pay a subscription to see Chanquete die again. If they want, Chanquete dies for free on the RTVE a la carta platform, where they can play in a loop Pancho announcing the obituarySadism has become democratized: we no longer need programmers to kill Antonio Ferrandis’ character. Now we can kill him from our mobile phones.

In the 42 years since Chanquete died for the first time, Spain has changed so much that today it seems like a very foreign country. Everything has changed, except for the reruns of Blue Summer. Mercero sculpted there the eternity of a united Spain, without polarization, without fiscal agreements, without bitter historical memory, without fascists and without progressives. The series arouses so much concord that it has been saved from the revisionism that affects everything that stinks of the regime of 78, and this seems unfair and intolerable to me. It is time for us to open the melon and destroy the myth. Friends: Blue Summer It’s not fascism, but something worse.

I am not going to dwell on the propagandistic nature of late Francoist development and the predatory model of tourism that has destroyed the coast, barely softened by the chichinabo insurrection of They will not move us. For today, it is enough for me to underline the disturbance caused by seeing a group of minors manipulated by an old man who lives on a boat and a lady who paints. What interest do these solitary and certainly suspicious beings have in the almost naked bodies of the young men who hang around them? What kind of obscene negligence affects the parents of the gang, who are not at all worried that their children spend the afternoons in the unventilated cellar of a guy who has seen all the ports of the Atlantic and has a nickname for a kind of illegally consumed fish? And the no less disturbing Julia, who would be better off being assisted in a Lacanian psychotherapy office than painting watercolours. Why has no one pointed these things out? What powers of the Deep State protect the prestige of this series? We will never know: Chanquete died before the police could search his boat.

