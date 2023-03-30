Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrived this Wednesday, March 29, in the Ukrainian province of Zaporizhia, home to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It is the second time that Grossi visits the place with the aim of promoting a protection plan for the facilities.

In a press conference during his visit, Grossi briefly explained the current state of the trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations, to reach an agreement on the protection of the vicinity of the nuclear plant.

“Initially, we focused on the possibility of establishing a well-defined area around the plant,” Grossi said when talking about the first rapprochements between the parties.

Although he added that: “Now we are focused more on the protection itself, and on the things that must be avoided, for example, to protect the plant than on the territorial aspects, which pose certain problems.”

The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on his way to the Zaporijjia power plant, March 29, 2023. © Frederik Dahl / AFP

The Zaporizhia nuclear plant has been hit, at least twice, by crossfire between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Although the reactors have not suffered damage, the strong military presence in the area worries experts in the field.

Grossi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday before his visit to the nuclear plant. A meeting in which the president reiterated that as long as the Russian forces do not leave the facilities, there will be no agreement on the protection of the area.

“I think the important thing is that there are no attacks. I try to put realistic and viable proposals on the table that can be accepted by all,” the IAEA leader remarked.

A Russian serviceman stands guard in front of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, on territory under Russian military control, in southeastern Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. ©AP/FILE

The general director also expressed that “most likely” he will visit Moscow in the coming days. This to continue talking with the parties involved and reach an agreement that manages to safeguard the integrity of the nuclear plant.

“I am not going to give up. I think that, on the contrary, we have to multiply our efforts, we have to continue,” Grossi mentioned.

Zaporizhia, under Russian control

Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been controlled by Russian forces since February. Six of his reactors are down, so he’s getting the electricity he needs through a single remaining power line. Several times it has had to switch to emergency diesel generators to power its essential refrigeration systems.

The IAEA’s concerns lie with a possible nuclear accident caused by the crossfire of war.

“It is obvious that military activity is increasing throughout this region. Therefore, the plant cannot be protected,” said the IAEA chief.

Grossi has visited the facility twice in six months and the United Nations has stationed monitors at the plant to prevent a nuclear disaster, though rising tensions in the conflict continue to worry the world.

With Reuters and AP