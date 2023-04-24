Small farmers, responsible for the production of a third of the world’s food and up to 70% in some low- and middle-income countries, suffer the worst consequences of food inflation. The extraordinary rise in world prices for energy and fertilizers, especially since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, together with the effects of climate change and extreme weather events, leaves these small producers with little capacity to feed themselves. “We must invest so that they can feed their families and nations in a sustainable way,” defends the Spanish in conversation with this newspaper alvaro lariopresident of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (FIDA), which has just visited Madrid to call on the organization’s member states to increase their contributions significantly.

Ask. Why are more funds needed?

Answer. Many crises have come together. Energy, food, inflation, rising interest rates… along with the over-indebtedness faced by many developing countries, the climate emergency and a possible banking crisis. We are in a moment of volatility and uncertainty that is not a good breeding ground for investment.

Q. Who are the populations most affected by this storm of crisis?

R. Those who suffer most, as always, are low-income populations, especially those in developing countries, where they have no alternatives. Particularly, small farmers in these countries find themselves in a very difficult situation. In many cases, they have to decide whether to keep their assets [tierra, insumos, semillas, fertilizantes] or if they sell them to be able to eat. Sometimes they can’t wait to sell them; others, such as fertilizers, the price of which has multiplied by three or five, cannot even buy them. It is sad that precisely the people who are producing the food do not even have the capacity to feed themselves.

Q. What do the data say about food insecurity?

R. From the covid crisis to 2021, the number of people in a situation of food insecurity increased by 150 million. Unfortunately, the next time we measure it, it will be more. We are already at more than 850 million people and it is likely that the trend is to approach 1,000 million. To get an idea, we are at the same levels as in 2015. In other words, everything that we had managed to improve, due to the covid and now due to the disruptions in the value chains, has returned to truly alarming levels.

Q. What can be done?

R. We must invest so that small producers can feed their families and nations in a sustainable way, so that they have access to finance and resources and so that they adapt to climate change, because to achieve sustainable food security in the long term, it is necessary to invest in create productive, sustainable and resilient local food systems.

Q. Why are these investments the most effective for rural development?

R. It’s easy to understand. Almost all the jobs you can get in rural areas have to do with agriculture or the food chain. AND most of the poverty, 80%, is concentrated in these areas. The alternatives for these populations are usually either migrating to the neighboring country —because it is not so easy to reach Europe— or approaching terrorism or the illegal extraction of minerals, which offer quick money. The investments prevent that and other undesirable consequences, such as more hunger, poverty, involuntary migration and conflict.

Q. For every euro invested in resilience, up to 10 can be saved in humanitarian aid in the future, according to various studies. Could you explain this relationship between investment in development and savings in humanitarian assistance?

Q. When, thanks to the investment, family income increases, the number of children going to school also increases and nutrition within homes and villages improves. In many cases, farmers are also more resilient, that is, capable of coping with shocks. related to climate change or price increases. This investment, which must be parallel to humanitarian aid, is necessary. Without it, all we get is continued conflicts and the need for increased aid.

Q. How can agriculture adapt to be resilient to climate change?

R. For example, with seeds that are resistant to drought, with small-scale irrigation systems that can survive floods and are also efficient in the face of droughts, with early warning systems regarding extreme weather events, with ecosystem restoration ( forests, mangroves). It is about working with nature, managing water resources and the quality of the land. It seems that these are theoretical issues, but it is the reality of what these populations have been doing for hundreds of years. And the more alternatives they have, the better not only for their countries, but for everyone.

Álvaro Lario, President of IFAD, during a visit to tapioca processing in Madagascar. IFAD/David F. Paqui

Q. How do these alternatives materialize on the ground?

R. Our vision of development is participatory, with the communities. We work a lot with women’s and youth cooperatives and with associations of indigenous peoples. It is very important that they take ownership of the project. That they have a voice, but also income, because a voice is not enough.

Q. An example?

R. In southern Madagascar, which is one of the poorest areas in the world, we work with women’s cooperatives to help them turn tapioca into flour. Some they keep, some they sell to schools to feed the children. These women told me that thanks to this type of employment they could now send their children to school. With which everything is a circle in which they not only get income, but also better nutrition and education in their community. That, in the long run, has very good repercussions.

