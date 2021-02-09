Pierre Veltz, engineer and sociologist, the eco guest of franceinfo on February 9, 2021. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Can growth be green? An essential question, as the Climate Bill is presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, February 10. For Pierre Veltz, who publishes The desirable economy (Threshold), faced with the climate emergency, we still miss “a mobilizing project “.

“Never have we made so many objects for so many consumers “, writes the sociologist, who is also an engineer, in his new book. And, he continues on franceinfo, these objects have changed: “We make objects that are more and more sophisticated (…) But do we need all this sophistication? No !”.

According to Pierre Veltz, “this complexity explains very largely why we have such high energy expenditure and material consumption per capita. We could go back to things a little more rustic… “

“I am not descending at all “, affirms Pierre Veltz, who pleads rather for “a necessary sobriety “. “We fto have efficiency gains, we have increasingly efficient objects and services, but we are caught up by these effects of sophistication which mean that in total we consume more resources. “

The sociologist identifies two types of sobriety: individual sobriety, that which can lead us to eat less meat, or to renew our wardrobe less, and collective sobriety. “We must succeed in inventing an economy which, structurally, is sober, which eats up fewer resources, and which at the same time creates value “.

For Pierre Veltz, the health sector is one of the most promising: “Why is it considered that when I repair my car I create value, and that when the surgeon repairs me, it is a cost? There is something wrong… “