At the meeting of security advisors, held on the eve of the 54th edition of the World Economic Forum in Davos, in Switzerland, the peace plan of the Ukrainian president was examined, who is also seeking new bilateral security agreements. Russia, meanwhile, says it has repulsed eight Ukrainian attacks, and is awaiting a visit from North Korea's foreign minister.

Volodymyr Zelensky proposes a peace plan that was shared, on Sunday, January 14, at the meeting chaired by Swiss Minister Ignazio Cassis and the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, who chaired this fourth meeting of security advisors in Switzerland.

His initiative highlights the return of Ukrainian territory occupied by the Russians, the withdrawal of troops from this country and the release of prisoners of war. Three points rejected by Russia.

On paper the ideas are ideal for Ukraine, but the Swiss Foreign Minister, Ignazio Cassis, recalled that to reach this peace agreement, which ends the war in Ukraine, “Russian participation” in international conversations is essential.

He assured that the inclusion of Russia is a mission for national security advisors from more than 80 countries, which is celebrated in Davos, and commented:

There is no alternative to achieving peace that does not include Russia… there is no time to sit and wait and see if there is an agreement between both countries… every day of waiting means more victims and suffering for the Ukrainian population

He also acknowledged that neither Russia nor Ukraine are currently prepared to make territorial concessions. However, this meeting on Sunday, January 14 – according to him – is essential to prepare the moment in which Russia decides to “sit down at the discussion table.”

In addition, he welcomed the involvement of more countries in the talks on the Ukraine peace plan, especially the members of the BRICs group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), who are better able to transmit messages to the Russian Government.

Zelensky with an eye on NATO

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Deputy Chief of the Defense Staff Major General Gwyn Jenkins (left) show damaged buildings in Kiev, Ukraine, before meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce a major new military aid package to Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine, January 12, 2024. © via Reuters – Pool

Zelensky's aspiration goes further. He is also seeking to reach bilateral security agreements, similar to the one signed last Friday with the United Kingdom, which commits rapid aid from that country if Ukraine is again attacked by Russia after the current war ends.

These types of agreements – he stated on Facebook – lay the foundations for solid security positions until Ukraine joins NATO.

Attacks on both sides

The Russian Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, claims to have repelled eight Ukrainian attacks, by three motorized brigades, in three sectors of the front, near the town of Sinkinvka, according to its daily war report.

“In the Kupiansk sector (Kharkiv region) the coordinated actions of the Western military group, in interaction with artillery and aviation, made it possible to repel four attacks by assault groups.”

In the Liman sector of the annexed Lugansk region, units of the Center military group say they repelled an attack by the Ukrainian National Guard.

In turn, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reported that in the last 24 hours the Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks in Sinkivka and four in Lugansk and Donetsk, while in Avdivka, a city that the Russians have been trying to surround for three months, they rejected about twenty attacks.

North Korean visit to Russia

Although the war continues, this week Russia will focus its attention on diplomacy. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui will arrive in Moscow on Monday and for three days she will meet with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, according to the KCNA agency.

This meeting takes place at a time of tension over the alleged transfer of weapons from Pyongyang to Moscow for use in Ukraine, in a military cooperation agreement within the framework of a summit between the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, and the Russian president. , Vladimir Putin, celebrated in September in the Russian Far East.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Oblast of the Far East region, Russia, on September 13, 2023, in this image released by the North Korean Central News Agency. © Via Reuters

Two countries accuse. The United States says Russia recently fired North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine, adding to those already used in attacks on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. Seoul estimates that the number of containers – loaded with ballistic missiles and their launchers and hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds – transferred since the summer by North Korea to Russia exceeds 5,000.

Arms transfers from Pyongyang to Moscow would violate UN sanctions, which weigh on the Asian country.

Both Pyongyang and Moscow have persistently denied that such arms transfers took place.

With Efe and local media