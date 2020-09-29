A dozen rooms of the “Magic Form” group remained open Monday despite the ban. In Epinay-Sur-Seine, an owner says his health protocol is more rigorous than in restaurants and that he can provide the names and contact details of all his customers.

Dynamic music, tidy dumbbells … In the “Magic Form” gym in Épinay-sur-Seine, nothing has changed compared to last week. And yet, Seine-Saint-Denis is a heightened alert zone, the establishment should therefore be closed. But the manager, Guillaume Le Floch decided otherwise, “to rally the cause of the Marseillais”. “Today, we have to face the government which has taken a completely unfair decision vis-à-vis our activity by making us believe that in fact we are at risk rooms and that if you want to catch the virus, you have to come to us when it’s totally wrong “, he denounces.

Upstairs, Alexandre and Benjamin are lifting cast iron. “We called this morning and the room was open. Today, we are working on the upper body”, explains Alexandre, in a relaxed manner. The two clients are not worried and even happy to go to an outlaw room. “I don’t mind at all that they stay open. There are enough measures to, I think, be careful,” Benjamin is justified. A few meters away, Abdoul himself opts for fatalism: “There are tips to clean after each use and before each use. Even with that, there is still the risk. Personally, I don’t mind.”

The risk is the same everywhere, whether in a bar, in a gym, in transport, everywhere.Abdoul, client of a gym in Épinay-sur-Seineto franceinfo

And yet if the sports halls are ordered to close in Île-de-France, the restaurants themselves remain open, which indignant Guillaume Le Floch. “Distancing in a restaurant, it is not respected as with us, says the manager. And above all, we, our customers, we know who is coming. Name, first name, telephone number, address. We have disinfectant for all the devices, whereas in a bar, I don’t think they follow the same protocol as us. “

Guillaume Le Floch says he does not fear the passage of the municipal police and has the support of the mayor of Épinay-sur-Seine, who understood his message. “If I stay open, it’s for my financial survival”, he pleads. “We must be between 30 and 50% of losses in 2020, but which will also be carried over to 2021, or even 2022. When a customer terminates, it is not at a moment ‘t’ that a deadline is lost, it ‘ is, sometimes, several years “, insists the manager.

In the Paris region, Monday September 28, more than ten “Magic Form” rooms remained open. The police sometimes passed as in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, but did not close any and did not draw up a fine.