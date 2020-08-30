What is the situation four weeks after the explosion?

Hanna gharibDuring those six years, there were four different governments and two parliaments. No one gave importance to the transfer of these chemicals from the port of Beirut to an unpopulated area. This political class killed people and blew up the country. They only arrested officials, instead of going after the real people responsible. No one wants to take responsibility. However, it is indeed corruption.

On August 8, a large demonstration took place. We were with those who demanded an end to the denominational regime, to put an end to the ruling elite, and who found themselves facing the security forces. But we were also with those who rebelled against external interventions, such as the interference of the French President, Emmanuel Macron. With the support of the United States, he proposed the formation of a government of national unity. For the past thirty years, France has supported all Lebanese governments, not only politically, but also financially. So much money that ended up in the pockets of those who govern.

Why is Emmanuel Macron going to Lebanon this Monday?

Hanna gharibMacron is looking for France to regain a strong position in the Middle East. Because he knows that many other international forces are intervening in the region. We must mention the role of the Americans, but also of the Iranians. Now there is Turkey, which is very agitated in Lebanon.

With the forces of the October 17 revolution, we are preparing a warm welcome for him to tell him that we are against his plans for Lebanon, that we are against a government of national unity that would allow the same people to remain in place. And, as when he came, on August 6, we will again demand the release of communist activist Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, imprisoned in France for 36 years and who has been released since 1999.

What are the proposals, in particular on the part of the forces originating from or taking part in the demonstrations of October 17?

Hanna gharibWe first propose the creation of a government that will allow us to move towards a new era. This should be made up of personalities who are not members of these confessional parties in power and outside the political elite. A government that can have legislative prerogatives for a limited period. That a new electoral law be enacted which no longer takes account of faiths and that Lebanon be considered as a single constituency within the framework of a proportional vote. It is also necessary to have a truly independent judicial body. Judges must be able to arrest those really responsible. And that, instead of a confessional state, a civil, secular and democratic state be created. In addition, we must think about the establishment of a productive economy and no longer based on imports, which would create jobs. Emigration is increasing, as is unemployment and the number of Covid-19 cases, but purchasing power is decreasing.

Are these questions advancing among the forces for change? Who is discussing?

Hanna gharibSince the start of the October 17 movement, we have made proposals around the construction of a new state, civil, secular, democratic. It is for everyone to position themselves: who is against a confessional state and who is for? Who is for a state of social justice and who is against? Who sees Israel as an enemy and who does not?

We encountered a lot of obstacles, but there are advances. We were thus able to organize a “change meeting” with five non-confessional parties and personalities specializing in sociology, economics, former ministers, journalists… There is also a union of several forces, bringing together in particular about fifty groups. young people who organize actions in the street in which we participate. We also pay particular attention to social issues and therefore to relations with unions. Our goal is to help all these forces, disparate but with the same goal, come together.

Finally, with Charbel Nahas of the Citizens for Change movement, and the Nasserian deputy Oussama Saad, we are working on the establishment of a force carrying an alternative program, which would be that of the non-denominational government and endowed with powers. laws that we want to put in place. We now need to be more specific about the organizations and personalities who will be part of it, in order to make the public announcement. This would be a big step forward for the revolutionary movement, since this proposal would face that of the confessional parties who are trying to agree quickly to keep power.