The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the conflict in Ukraine will be resolved within three months. According to him, the allies must increase assistance to Kyiv. He also noted that victory in the conflict in Ukraine will be determined not by traditional methods of warfare, but by the widespread use of drones and artificial intelligence.

“I don't think people at the highest political level, the intermediate level and public opinion understand that we are in a situation that requires a very different approach. Not just “let’s look at it next month at the Council of Foreign Ministers.” No, in three months the situation will already be resolved on the battlefield,” he said during the Munich Conference.

Photo: Reuters

He also said that European countries were hesitant about supplying new types of weapons to Kyiv. According to Borrell, if the European Union had acted more decisively, the situation in the war zone would have developed differently.

According to Borrell, victory in the conflict in Ukraine will be determined not by traditional methods of warfare, but by the widespread use of drones and artificial intelligence (AI).

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

“I was in Kyiv a few days ago, I visited a drone factory, and I am confident that the future of this war will be determined by drones and the effectiveness of artificial intelligence on the battlefield,” he said.

Russia admitted that the conflict could really be resolved in three months

Retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that the Ukrainian conflict could be resolved within three months without Western help.

“Yes, indeed, the defense of the Ukrainian army is crumbling. Lack of ammunition and, most importantly, lack of motivated and resilient reserves that could replace those that are destroyed, that surrender,” he said.

According to Matviychuk, Western countries are disingenuous when they talk about the situation in Ukraine.