The current conditions of Fedez are keeping all his fans in suspense. Unfortunately, since she fell ill last Thursday, the doctors have been trying to do everything they can, but the situation is very delicate. She needs constant care and monitoring.

His family members, just like his wife, do not leave him never alone. From the moment they admitted him, they were always close to him.

The famous Italian rapper, about a year and a half ago, underwent a delicate surgery on his pancreas. This was because doctors had discovered that she had a bad bad and luckily they managed to catch him in time.

Last Thursday, while he was in airport, to go to Los Angeles, the unthinkable happened. She suddenly felt ill and an ambulance was called. Hence the urgent hospitalization Do well brothers from Milan.

The doctors discovered from the checks that he had two ulcers and also an ongoing hemorrhage. For this reason they subjected him to an operation and two transfusions.

Fedez himself the following evening, in a story on Instagram he kept us to reassure his fans. He wrote that he was fine and that even on this occasion, the doctors helped him saved his life.

The new statements from Fedez’s father

However, yesterday, there was talk of a new one intervention. She had a second hemorrhagewhich led doctors to subject him to another operation and also to a new one transfusion.

The father Franco Luciastopped by some journalists at the exit of the hospital, about his son’s condition, said: “He’s a little better, thanks! Now we have to be strong for him!”

His wife is next to him in his hospital room. She never leaves him alone. For the moment both have chosen to keep it big confidentiality about the situation, we wait for them too to talk again about what they are experiencing these days.