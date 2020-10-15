Serie A has gone from consulting the numbers of registrations and cancellations in the transfer market, to those of the coronavirus, once again the great protagonist of Calcio. Today there are 31 players infected in the championship, with Genoa (10 cases) and Inter (6) as the most affected teams. The case of Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked many controversies, both for his trip to Portugal while Juve was in isolation, and for his return yesterday.

‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ spoke with the immunologist from the University of Padova, Antonella Viola, who criticized the image of the ex-Madridista eating with his teammates, very close to each other and without a mask: “These are the behaviors that should be avoided. We still see them on the street, and so the virus will continue to spread: continuing like this, the situation will be very critical in all ICUs in the country.”

According to the immunologist, “the players are mistaken that they think they are safe by PCR”, because “even if it is negative, it is impossible to rule out a contagion a couple of hours later”. Because, “Also in concentration, you should wear masks and keep your distance”. The solution to avoid more infections during the matches, according to Viola, would be the rapid test carried out “on the day of the confrontation, a few hours before.”