Mexico City.– Taylor Swift took to social media to comment on her planned concerts in Vienna, which were cancelled due to a suspected terrorist attack.

In a post on Instagram, the singer admitted that she was at fault for leaving many fans without the experience of the shows due to their cancellation.

The cancellation of our shows in Vienna was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear and tremendous guilt that so many people had planned to attend those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because it is thanks to them that we are mourning concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans. Because of that, I decided that all of my energy had to go into helping protect the nearly half a million people who were coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with the stadium staff and the British authorities every day to achieve that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I will not speak about something publicly if I feel that doing so might provoke those who would wish to harm the fans who come to my shows.

The “Style” singer reiterated that she had not made any statement about the threat of an attack because her intention was to finish the European leg of her tour.

“Going on stage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. In cases like this, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint and waiting to express yourself at the right time. My priority was to finish our European tour safely and I can say with great relief that we have achieved that.” The famous singer took advantage of the space to thank everyone involved in the tour for their efforts, as well as to express that she is ready to take a break until October, when she resumes the Eras Tour. “We will see each other again when we resume The Eras Tour in October, but for now we can take a much-needed break,” she concluded.