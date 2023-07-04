Just four days after scoring three goals against St. Kitts and Nevis, the Colombian-American Jesus Ferreira returned to give an exhibition this Sunday with a new hat-trick for the USA to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup as first in Group A after destroying Trinidad and Tobago 6-0.

The Dallas striker, with six goals, is the top scorer in the Gold Cup and one of the great arguments for the Stars and Stripes team to defend the title they won in 2021.

Ferreira, born in Santa Marta, signed his three goals before the break and also became the first player in the history of the United States team to win hat-tricks in two straight games.



Cade Cowell, Gianluca Busio and the Mexican-American Brandon Vázquez rounded out the rout in the second half. Under the orders of interim coach BJ Callaghan, the American team also chained two consecutive 6-0 wins. The first was endorsed by Saint Kitts and Nevis on the second day of the tournament.

The selection of the Stars and Stripes, with 7 points and a positive scorer balance of 12, was left with the leadership of Group A ahead of Jamaica, which crushed Saint Kitts and Nevis this Sunday 5-0 and was second also with 7 points but with 8 difference.

The United States will meet the second in group D in the quarterfinals next Sunday, very close for now with Guadeloupe as the surprising leader with 4 points followed by Guatemala (4) and Canada (2).

Ferreira, devastating

The United States carried the weight of the match from the start, although the first dangerous chance came for the Trinidadians in the 10th minute. Levi Garcia, after a serious mistake behind the Americans, served a precise cross from the right to Joevin Jones, who with everything in favor and in the heart of the area he sent the ball to the clouds.

Ferreira’s show began just four minutes later with a goal in which he demonstrated his great eye for goals. DeJuan Jones found a crack on the Trinidad and Tobago right flank and assisted Ferreira inside the box, who skillfully turned and sent the ball into the net before the Caribbean defense could react.

The striker’s second goal came from the same wing after a sharp attack from the Mexican-American Álex Zendejas. On this occasion, Ferreira appeared at the far post and, after picking up his own rebound, scored the second at minute 38. With the Trinidad and Tobago defense without answers, Ferreira went to the locker room with the hat-trick in his pocket by transforming with serenity a penalty committed by Alvin Jones, who clearly brought down Djordje Mihailovic.

Ferreira had opportunities to have increased his personal account. However, the Dallas attacker gave up the limelight to round out the beating of Cowell, who scored after cutting several opposing players; to Busio who scored practically without opposition; and Vázquez, who closed the 6-0 already in discount time.

