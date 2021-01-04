Visibly somewhat disappointed, so he got off this time Carlos Sainz of his Mini once the second stage of the Dakar 2021 ended, in which he gave up the lead against Peterhansel and nine minutes with Al Attiyah. It was not because of the fact that he had wasted time, he had already counted on that since he won the first special, but because of the way it happened: once again he and Lucas Cruz got lost at a ‘waypoint’. It took them five minutes find the right path and hence the drop they took at km 300 of the special.

“It has not been easy … We had a problem with a checkpoint and we lost about five minutes, but it is what it is, one day goes well and the other is not so easy”, Sainz explained to the bivouac media, including AS. He is aware that it is what this edition has sought to complicate the navigation so that it is more decisive, and for the moment it has already cost the Spaniards almost ten minutes between one day and another: “This is what happens now in raids, that navigation is difficult in some places, but it is what makes that there are also alternatives “.

When that kind of thing happens, you can imagine the tension that exists inside the car between driver and copilot, and that’s how Carlos assumes it: “There is a lot of tension, but you have to understand that the co-driver’s job is not easy.” “The important thing is that another day we are here”, and it is time to look again at the immediate, Tuesday’s stage, a loop of 400 km of special in Wadi Al Dawasir: “We will try to go back”. It is not surprising that after just two stages the trio of favorites is already at the fore: “It’s a repeat of the last ten years …”.

Navigation, key: Peterhansel barely missed

One of them, now the best positioned as the new leader, is Peterhansel, taking stock once the stage was over: “At first it was difficult to find the rhythm with so much dune, but then the navigation was more decisive and my co-pilot did a great job. Maybe we lost a minute finding a ‘waypoint’, but that’s nothing. Carlos opened the 250 km track, we passed him and the last 200 km we opened. Starting second is good for us tomorrow because Nasser will have to open the track. It’s a good start”.