With this, there would be two projects canceled for the study

Uncharted It has been out of video games for a while, although the protagonist will give something to talk about when the film is released starring Tom Holland.

With the arrival of a new generation of consoles, some fans began to ask that the big IPs make a new appearance, although not all have considered it.

Uncharted It is one of the games that we miss the most, and although some rumors indicated that a new installment was possibly already in the works, it seems that this was scrapped.

The new generation of consoles is still looking for a place among consumers, so many games dedicated to these devices continue to be kept secret.

Fans of Uncharted They’ve been asking for a new game for a long time, and it was apparently in development by Bend Studios, but a recent rumor claims that it was canceled.

Jason Schreier, who regularly brings news and industry leaks gamer, assured that the project was scrapped at an early stage of development.

Don’t worry, it wasn’t Nathan Drake’s return.

This statement about Uncharted came through The MinnMax Show, where the reporter from Bloomberg gave a few extra details.

He first revealed that it was not a main series product, but a spin off which was still in a very early stage of development.

Apparently, this project based on the universe of Uncharted It was just on paper and they had some ideas, sketches and designs that were never carried out, so development never formally started.

Ben Studios would be left without Uncharted and without Days Gone 2

This rumor adds to the information where it is said that Sony denied the development of a sequel to Days goneSo we don’t know what will happen to Bend Studio who would have been in charge of both projects.

Would you have liked a spin off of Uncharted?

We recommend you:

Fountain.



