A group called “Justice for Valeria Fioravanti“. The family is calling for justice for the 27-year-old who died on January 10, 2023 from meningitis mistaken for a banal headache and back pain. They treated her only with tachipirina and painkillers.

On the evening of Friday 13 October, at 9pm in Piazza San Giovanni Bosco in Rome, they organized a torchlight procession to remember her and keep her memory alive. So as not to forget and continue with the investigations. The mother and all the family wrote on the poster:

There are people you will always miss: an evening to remember while waiting for justice.

Torchlight procession for Valeria Fioravanti: the mother always accompanies her daughter to the cemetery

Patrizia, Valeria’s mother, continually accompanies her granddaughter to the cemetery, to give a kiss to the photo of her mother who is no longer there. She will always remember that her daughter passed away quickly. And she asks for justice, because no one listened to their requests to investigate better.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating to understand what is the cause of the delays in the treatment that could have saved the young woman. Woman who lost her life in the third hospital where doctors admitted her. The diagnosis arrived too late on this occasion.