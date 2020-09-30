Everywhere in France, the SPF has made the same observation: a deterioration in the living conditions of people in precarious situations and of people hit hard by the health and economic crisis. A situation which pushed the association to multiply solidarity initiatives.

For the 14th consecutive year, the SPF unveils its poverty barometer. The survey measures anxiety about the future.

Henriette Steinberg There is something that needs to be measured. The poverty line, figure Insee, is established at 1,063 euros. It affects 9.3 million people in our country. Knowing, and the survey says it very well, that today, the level of minimum wage (1,219 euros) is below the subjective poverty line, estimated according to our survey at 1,228 euros. I’m not sure everyone has taken the measure of this. This means that we do not have 9.3 million people concerned; we exceed 12 million! How far are we going to go like that?

What has marked you the most this year?

Henriette Steinberg The new beneficiaries: people who came to Secours populaire for the first time. In the field, we met people who had not eaten for two or three days, people who did not know who to call because they had never been faced with such a situation. After two months of confinement, we had helped 1,400,000 people, 45% of whom were new beneficiaries. We do not have the updated figures, but we must be over 2 million. All the federations have recorded between a third and a half of additional beneficiaries … And this concerns all categories of employment, traders, business managers. This is a particularly worrying signal. This means that we are witnessing a sprawl of activity in our country.

But that’s not the only worrying signal …

Henriette Steinberg In general, the situation is worsening, almost on all fronts, despite what has been done by the public authorities: one in three people questioned suffered a loss of salary; 81% of French people believe that their children are more likely to experience poverty, a proportion up 2 points after a continuous decline for four years; and that’s not to mention the fear of falling into poverty, which is up 3 points compared to 2019. Compared to 2007, this represents an increase of 12 points! We are not only witnessing a reversal of the trend, but a rise in power. The fact that 44% of parents think that their children have fallen behind in school since the start of the health crisis is worrying for the most vulnerable, for whom we can speak of double, triple, or even quadruple sentence! There was a deep worsening. We need solutions that are not a plaster on a wooden leg.

What solutions do you offer?

Henriette Steinberg We don’t want to suffer, we act! We have launched a major campaign to provide young people, but also families, with IT resources with training. Not having access to it means taking the risk, tomorrow, of being left behind. There is obviously the whole vacation component, popular education. We also fight over questions of food and quality. This is why we have developed a program of meetings with national interest markets throughout France. It is new. We have the support of the CEO of Rungis. This is proof that those who make the country go round hear the same echoes as us. We would like, moreover, that those who are in charge hear them with the same attention and that the measures taken take account of reality.

The SPF has counted 5,000 new volunteers. A positive touch?

Henriette Steinberg Two thirds of those questioned say they are ready to get more involved in helping the most vulnerable. This shows that, despite the crisis, we are not facing a disillusioned population. This is an indicator that goes in our direction: to move as many people as possible, wherever they come from. It is a pledge of the future, of solidarity and of exchange. That’s how we set up food distributions for students, which created networks, impulses, which then spread.

A surge of generosity emanating from private companies …

Henriette Steinberg Our calls for solidarity are heard beyond individual donors. A few years ago, we set up an initiative in partnership with Louis Vuitton aimed at women in difficulty. These “days for oneself” have been renewed. And they have given ideas to others: companies are involved in some of our initiatives. And with the Covid crisis, this support has grown. We have seen this at the national level and at the territorial level. And this is taking on a scale that we have never known. Something is happening, an unprecedented outpouring of generosity. The period has led many people and businesses to wonder. We will see if this continues … What is certain is that in the coming weeks, the needs will increase further.