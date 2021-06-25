The Bit Analyst captures the graphics of games like Breath of the Wild or Super Mario Odyssey with rescaling techniques.

Nintendo Switch Pro It is that name that arouses the interest and concern of the followers of the Big N, before the possibility of receiving a 4K revision of the hybrid console with greater power. For now, its existence is nothing more than rumors, although there are those who are already beginning to dream of the possibilities that this console would offer thanks to technologies such as Nvidia’s DLSS, which gives such good results on PC. People like The Bit Analyst, who now offers one of his most interesting videos to date.

What would Nintendo Switch games look like on a Switch Pro? With that question in mind, the aforementioned channel has made a visual comparison of games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Monster Hunter Rise and many more, between their current real versions, and the same footage uploaded to 4K by means of AI rescaling tools, editing programs and external hardware.

Go, to simulate the same thing that DLSS technology does from Nvidia. Is that Nintendo Switch Pro that is so much talked about real? For now, both Bloomberg, Nikkei and Eurogamer affirm its existence, although the supposed announcement that they were waiting for before E3 2021 was not produced. It only remains to wait and see if it is real, or if the noise around her it stays in that, in noise. If you missed the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021, we remind you that the new Metroid Dread was announced in 2D, as well as a WarioWare: Get it Together !, and a remake of Advance Wars 1 and 2 for Switch, among other prominent announcements.

