The mutants of the coronavirus, especially the British variant B117, pose new challenges for Germany in the fight against the pandemic. The Robert Koch Institute expects more corona outbreaks in the coming weeks. “We may be at a turning point again,” said RKI President Lothar Wieler on Friday. “The downward trend of the last few weeks apparently no longer continues.”

In many federal states the number of cases stagnated, a plateau had arisen, but it was “too high”.

It is still unclear whether this is due to the virus variants. “We don’t yet know exactly whether the worrying variants play a role,” said Wieler. But: “The proportion of variant B117 is increasing rapidly.”

“We have to be prepared for the fact that this will make fighting the pandemic more difficult,” said the RKI boss. It becomes more difficult to achieve the goal of a low incidence level. In the coming weeks, he therefore expects more corona outbreaks, especially among younger people. “There will also be more young adults, adolescents and children,” said Wieler.

He warned against carelessly relaxing the corona restrictions. “Any thoughtless relaxation accelerates the virus and sets us back. Then in a few weeks we will be exactly at the point where we were at Christmas, ”warned Wieler. The virus received a boost, said Wieler. “It makes big leaps and we are not allowed to go backwards.”

The corona measures also worked against the new virus variants, so there is no reason to be discouraged. As with every one of his press appearances, the RKI President again appealed to citizens to limit contacts to the bare minimum, to meet outside if possible, not to travel and to wear masks over their mouths and nose, “also in the office, in the car and in public Transport “.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days – the seven-day incidence – was 56.8 nationwide on Friday – and thus slightly lower than the previous day (57.1). There had been no significant decline in the days before. The federal and state governments are aiming for a level of less than 50, further opening steps should be possible if less than 35.

“Sideways movement” in the corona numbers

In view of these numbers, too, warned Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) also to be careful at the joint press conference with Wieler. “The virus doesn’t just give up, we see that very clearly these days,” said Spahn. There is an increasing proportion of infections with the “worrying virus mutations”, which is currently around 20 percent.

In addition, the number of new infections is currently “moving sideways,” said Spahn. The need for an end to the lockdown is palpable. When opening, however, it is important to proceed cautiously and carefully so as not to endanger what has been achieved.

Spahn promises more speed with vaccinations

Spahn expects a significant increase in the speed of vaccinations against Covid-19 in the coming weeks. Around five million cans are now inoculated. By the end of next week, ten million vaccine doses would have been delivered. Around 150,000 people are currently being vaccinated in Germany each day, said Spahn. This will have to be doubled in the next few weeks in order to be able to vaccinate all available vaccine doses.

According to Spahn, 740,000 residents of nursing homes have been vaccinated with a first dose, and almost 500,000 with the second. Not all of them yet, but most of the federal states reported that all residents of the facilities had received the offer at least for the first vaccination. Spahn had set the goal that this should be done everywhere in mid-February.

The Minister of Health once again urged vaccination. “To get the vaccination offer is a privilege,” said Spahn. Spahn tried to dispel the concerns of many persons entitled to vaccinate against the Astrazeneca vaccine. There are “three safe and effective vaccines that are approved” in the EU, he said. The vaccines from Biontech and Moderna are also approved.

“Anyone who does not want the vaccine offered cannot be vaccinated at this point in time,” said Spahn on the debate about the Astrazeneca vaccine. Then a later vaccination appointment would have to be arranged.

State ministers advise on preference for teachers and educators in vaccination

The health ministers of the federal states want to discuss next Monday whether primary school teachers and educators should move forward in the prioritization of vaccinations. This was announced by the Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU), who currently chairs the Health Ministers’ Conference, at the press conference with Spahn and Wieler. Holetschek agreed to the demand.

Spahn added that his ministry would submit a proposal on the subject which, if there is a consensus with the federal states, will then be implemented quickly. The minister had promised to at least give preference to primary school teachers, because distance and hygiene rules were more difficult to enforce in contact with this age group.

Spahn also confirmed that the federal government is appointing a special representative to promote the expansion of vaccine production in Germany. The head of the Federal Real Estate Agency, Christoph Krupp, should take over this coordinating task. The function should be located at the Ministry of Economic Affairs. First the “Der Spiegel” reported about it. According to this, the new representative should primarily be the contact person for manufacturers and help them to increase their production. (with agencies)