Alexander Lukashenko, whose legitimacy is not recognized in many countries of the world, including in Ukraine, attacked the oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya with criticism, saying that she had forgotten who saved her.

“Citizen of Belarus and housewife Tikhanovskaya forgot today that the president of Belarus saved her”, – stated Lukashenka during a meeting on the situation in the country. They say that the protesters who spoke out against the results of the presidential elections needed a “sacred sacrifice”, which Tikhanovskaya could become.

“However, at her request, Tikhanovskaya was taken to Lithuania on time … I gave the order: we were guarded at her request with the people whom she asked to be accompanied, taken to Lithuania to the children”– Lukashenka said and added that he had supplied the oppositionist with 15 thousand dollars, since she did not have anything to do.

Lukashenka also said that the oppositionist thanked him and “cried on her neck”, and now she was “taken under the control of the Lithuanian special services”.

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya herself named granting Lukashenka immunity from prosecution as one of the options for resolving the situation in Belarus. According to “German Wave”, the oppositionist noted that she could not forgive Father for his crimes, but she realizes that immunity should become part of the negotiations on the transfer of power. “If the decision is that he will go somewhere to the sea and spend time there, then this is permissible.”, – said Tikhanovskaya.

An interesting fact is that before leaving Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya recorded a strange appeal to her fellow citizens, urging them not to go to protest actions. The video was recorded in the office of the head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission. And soon after the oppositionist crossed the state border, a new video message appeared, in which she said the following: “God forbid to be faced with the choice that I faced.”

