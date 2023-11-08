The president stated that he will have another major international trip in 2023; in an election year, will focus on traveling around Brazil

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Wednesday (November 8, 2023) that it managed to recover Brazil’s image abroad and will be able to dedicate itself to national trips in 2024. Next year, municipal elections will be held. O PT (Workers’ Party) seeks to increase its municipal representation.

Still in 2023, Lula said he will make his last international trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Germany. He is participating in COP28 – the UN climate conference – in December, which will be held in Dubai.

“I spent a lot of time rebuilding this country. Then I had to dedicate myself to rebuilding the image of this country abroad. This country was not welcomed by anyone and no one wanted to come to this country. It was as if there had been a blackout in international politics. So, we managed to recover this country. Now I’m going to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Germany”he stated.

Lula had already said that he would dedicate 2024 to trips to Brazilian states and visits to construction sites. Lula’s party is preparing to elect more mayors in the next election. The party should support the PT member’s return to the Palácio do Planalto to try to regain greater relevance in the municipal political scene. Lula’s travels should contribute to this. In the last municipal elections, in 2020, the PT elected 183 mayors.

PT and municipal elections

In the last municipal election, in 2020, the PT managed andleger 183 mayors, in his worst performance at least since 2000. He lost command of 71 city halls compared to the previous election. The party’s record was in 2012 with the election of PT mayors in 638 cities.

The acronym is betting on the government’s positive performance and Lula’s popularity to regain prominence in command of the country’s city halls.

Lula’s travels

In addition to the trip to the United Arab Emirates, Lula is also expected to visit Germany for a meeting with the country’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

The president has already made 14 international trips since taking office. He spent 54 days outside Brazil. The lifting of the Power360 Considers 1 day every time President Lula spends more than 12 hours outside the country, whether on the day of embarkation or disembarkation.