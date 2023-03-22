President of the PL minimizes the event, says that Bolsonaro returned items and does not fear the former president’s ineligibility

The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Netodownplayed the episode of Saudi jewelry in possession of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but said that there was an error in conducting the process. “The case with the jewels: he returned it, it’s not a robbery. Will pass. Things happen, we make too many mistakes”said to metropolises this Tuesday (21.Mar.2023).

For him, the case does not scratch Bolsonaro’s image and also does not put the former president at any risk of ineligibility. However, the politician said that the Electoral Justice may try to challenge Bolsonaro’s political rights, seeing him as an opponent. “They can try that, but I find it difficult, there is nothing to incriminate“he concluded.

Although he stated that Bolsonaro has already returned the jewelry, the items are still in the possession of the former president’s defense. The defense has already hinted at the possibility of returning the goods, but is awaiting the publication of the judgment of the Federal Court of Auditors.

Another topic addressed by Costa Neto is how the party sees a new configuration of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) with the possibility of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appointing 2 more ministers during his term.

On several occasions, politicians from the PL openly criticized the Legal Power, and when asked if the STF would become even more opposed to Bolsonaro, Costa Neto said he was calm.

“I don’t think Lula will appoint anyone radical. Zanin is a good comrade. Lula wants a guy who is good and is connected to the PT. She doesn’t want to make the mistakes of the past. Take a Joaquim Barbosa from life.”

The next seat on the STF will open in May, with the retirement of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who was also nominated by Lula.

Another vacancy will emerge later this year. Minister Rosa Weber will also retire in October.

Costa Neto was also asked about plans to launch a Michelle Bolsonaro candidacy in 2026. “She does not want. Anything can happen, but she doesn’t want to.he responded.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE OF JEWELS

newspaper report The State of São Paulo revealed, on March 3, that the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro would have tried to bring jewelry to Brazil without declaring it to the Federal Revenue. The pieces, valued at BRL 16.5 millionwould be a gift from the government of Saudi Arabia to the then first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The set consisted of a necklace, ring, watch and diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from Chopard, the Swiss brand of luxury accessories.

The pieces were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. They were in the backpack of an advisor to the then Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), who was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

The legislation determines that assets exceeding the value of US$ 1,000 must be declared. In this case, Bolsonaro would have to pay import tax equivalent to 50% of the value of the product and a fine equal to 25% of the total seized item – approximately R$ 12 million.

To enter the country without paying the tax, it was necessary to say that it was an official gift for the First Lady and the President of the Republic. In this way, the jewels would be destined to the Union’s assets.

According to the report, the former head of the Executive tried to recover the pieces another 8 times, using Itamaraty and officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy and even the Navy, but failed.

Bolsonaro denied the illegality of the pieces and said he was being accused of a gift he neither asked for nor received. Michelle also said she was unaware of the set.

After the publication of the newspaper report The State of São Paulo who revealed the case, the former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication in the Bolsonaro government, Fabio Wajngarten, published a series of documents and stated that the jewels would go to the presidential collection.

Despite the letters released by Wajngarten, the Federal Revenue said on March 4 that the Bolsonaro government had not followed the necessary procedures to incorporate the pieces into the Union’s collection.

On March 7, the PF (Federal Police) had access to a document showing the 2nd package of jewelry from Saudi Arabia listed as the former president’s private collection. The new document contradicts Bolsonaro’s version, which claimed that the jewelry donated by the Saudi government would be sent to the Union’s collection.

With the PF statement, Bolsonaro confirmed that the 2nd jewelry box, also from the Swiss brand Chopard, was listed as a personal collection. However, the former president continued to deny the illegality of the pieces.