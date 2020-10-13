He Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, the president of the Community, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, and the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero placeholder image have appeared this afternoon before the media to comment on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in the region. In it, they have again requested the cancellation of the Alarm State in the region.

President Ayuso was the first to speak, asking the central Executive “to cancel the Alarm State, our measures have managed to reduce infections and hospitalizations, such as our technicians and even WHO inform us“.

After that, he has ensured that freedom, in this case of Madrid, “requires a legal framework that is effective, weighted, clear and mandatory rules. Dynamising the rule of law is the path to anarchy. “

Thus, from the government of the region they speak of a “run over and invasion of skills”. For Isabel Díaz Ayuso, it is a “succession of attacks on individual rights, as the courts have understood“.

Ayuso accuses a lack of dialogue

The president of Madrid has repeatedly referred to the lack of dialogue with the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and of the ministers, especially with Salvador Illa, head of Health. “Dialogue is accepting the decisions of the courts if they are favorable or not. In the last four months we have met with the opposition leader on several occasions. I have listened to 46 mayors in the region and we have sent six letters to Sánchez until we were able to sit down with the president.

However, Ayuso assures, Sánchez’s response has been that of “impose instead of collaborate. Impositions are not dialogue, a help that has never arrived, neither for the airport nor for stations, not a single policeman to help Madrid with his order. Nor use the Covid Group to divide. “

On the words of this morning of Salvador Illa, in which he referred to some new criteria that Madrid should have to leave the State of Alarm behind, both the president and Almeida and Escudero have confirmed that they did not have official confirmation from the Government, finding out through the media. “The demands have increased and we have found out from the media instead of doing it this afternoon in the Covid Group. It is not dialogical to look the other way and not do the right thing. We are not in politics to choose the easy way “.

Ayuso also vindicated the measures that were being taken from the community. “Doctors tell us We are winning the battle against the virus, and that it is our actions and not those of the Government that are working. Since I sat with Sanchez, for his part none of the commitments made have been fulfilled. They knew that the Madrid plan was working and that is why everything changed. Incidentally, some indicators made ad hoc for Madrid. I asked for time but they denied it. We haven’t spoken again, but I would like it to come back again. “

Almeida defends the decrease in infections

For his part, the mayor of the capital also requested the cancellation of the measures in the city because “The requirements that the Government indicated at the beginning are not met”. Almeida assured that tomorrow the accumulated incidence of infections in Madrid will be 400 per 100,000 inhabitants, below the 500 initially mentioned.

“The requirements for the State of Alarm are not met. And secondly, because of the nature of the state of alarm. It is the third that is applied in Spain, this only in the community of Madrid. We believe there are better instruments to control the pandemic. In the last three weeks the community has reduced infections by 50%. At this time 16 of the 21 districts are below 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants“He defended the reduction of infections in the city.

The mayor assured that all the municipalities initially affected, except Parla, are “below the marked incidence. The suitability of the Alarm State is not adequate. Madrileños we don’t deserve to be hostages to political battles nor of a government of the nation that changes criteria arbitrarily. This morning the minister said 200 or even 100. That the grounds for that change be explained. It cannot be that if last week they were 500 and this morning they are 200“, has criticized Almeida.

Differences with another community

Faced with this new change, the mayor of Madrid recalled that the national incidence in Spain is 259, above the ideal recommended this morning by Salvador Illa. “Does it raise any concerns? Well above the minimum threshold set this morning by Minister Illa. We don’t want to be more than anyone, but we don’t want to be less “.

In his criticism, he has also made reference to “a community with an incidence of more than 600. Have you heard something? Absolutely nothing. Ceuta and melilla? The message is clear: the criteria they set have declined at this time, unless they are changed arbitrarily. Let’s discuss the measures, but let the state of alarm wane. “

Confusion in the population

In his appearance, Almeida has defended that if the criteria are changed, it is done for all communities. “If I said it for all, it would have a logic. But it has been answering a question about the Community of Madrid. It should also say why it has gone from 500 to 200 in a single week. The minimum is to explain the reasons. You can’t get lost in the confusion of saying one thing one day and another the next, the people of Madrid don’t deserve it “.

Therefore, the Mayor asks “a threshold for everyone equally and with the same criteria, not subject to arbitrary changes. Only Parla meets the three requirements imposed by Health. Why is Alcalá de Henares out of the State of Alarm? It only stops meeting the 500 requirement, but the rest of us are in the same situation, but we are not told anything. That puzzles the people of Madrid. Apply to some requirements yes and to others no“, has pointed out.

Extend the closure of the restoration

Almeida has ended his appearance requesting a extension of the hospitality closing hours, that “they are doing an exercise of very important responsibility, it would be reasonable at least to study the possibility of expanding it. ” Currently they must close at 23:00, while Almeida requests to extend it one more hour.

Escudero: “The data is contrasted and transparent”

Finally, the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, confirmed that from the community have always followed the same protocol to report data, when asked about the difference with the data published by Health. “We have always done it with the same methodology, although there may be some lag. Who detects the infections is the Ministry of Health, who dumps them is Health. 460 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 457 in the community as a whole. The data is contrasted and transparent“.

Some data that, for a few weeks, includes the antigen tests carried out by the community, and that may be the reason for the mismatch of numbers. “We are reporting all diagnostic tests, both PCR and antigen tests. We have gone from 77,000 in the penultimate week to 83,000 in the last. We have tried to report this data to Health but until last week it did not have an epigraph for the antigen tests. It is a good diagnostic tool. “