Re-elected to the party’s national command, Eduardo Ribeiro speaks of ambitious goals for the party in the coming years

The president of the Novo party, Eduardo Ribeiro, stated that he has ambitious plans in the coming years after being re-elected for the command of the acronym.

According to Ribeiro, Novo’s goal is to increase the growth of municipal directories by 10 times by the 2024 election.

“In recent years we made the mistake of not wanting to grow, but soon we will be on another level”said in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

The objective of the president of the acronym is to expand the number of competitive candidacies in capitals and important cities. In 2020, Novo only elected the mayor of Joinville, Adriano Silva.

“The party is growing, we will have a positive balance of memberships this month. We are investing in the professionalization of the party and in image research. The Novo brand continues to be very strong”he said.

Ribeiro stated that he must maintain the party’s line in opposition to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), but said that congressmen from the party can vote in favor of a project they consider positive. The fiscal framework, however, will not be one of them.

“The framework provides the wrong incentives, to spend rather than cut. We are fiscalists, we want a framework forcing the Executive to make more efficient decisions”he stated.