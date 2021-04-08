The Central Bank has drawn up a plan to introduce the digital ruble in Russia as a new form of payment. The first deputy head of the regulator Olga Skorobogatova and the deputy head Alexei Zabotkin made relevant presentations, RBC writes.

The concept of introducing the digital ruble provides for several basic provisions. It will be issued by the Central Bank, like the current forms of means of payment (cash and non-cash rubles). The digital ruble will be stored in special wallets opened in banks, both individuals and legal entities will be able to own it.

Access to the digital wallet will be open from any mobile application of a credit institution. At the same time, a second wallet will be provided, which will be located directly on the smartphone and will be responsible for offline transactions – settlements in classic stores. It will be possible to replenish it through transfers from the first type of wallet.

The technology for using the digital offline CB wallet has yet to be developed. According to Skorobogatova, there are no such ready-made solutions in the world yet. At the same time, the platform, on the basis of which the digital ruble will be created and functioning, will be partially based on the blockchain, although the Central Bank previously emphasized that the digital ruble has nothing to do with cryptocurrencies.

The concept of the digital ruble was first presented by the Central Bank in the fall of 2020. Russia has become one of many countries developing their own digital currency. China is currently considered the leader in this area.