Disappearance of little Nicola Tanturli, the story of the father about what happened that night

In the episode of Who has seen, aired last night, Wednesday 24 June, Federica Sciarelli showed the interview of the Pope of Nicola Tanturli. The man explained well what happened the night his son disappeared and what he and his wife did immediately after.

CREDIT: WHO HAS SEEN IT

The baby is disappeared from his home in the hamlet of Campanara, in the municipality of Palazzuolo sul Senio, in the province of Florence.

The parents realized he was not in his bed on the night of Monday 21 June. They tried to look for it alone, but since their attempts did not bring the desired results, at 9 am they decided to ask the intervention law enforcement.

The agents, given the tender age of the child, coordinated by the prefecture, quickly started all the searches. Only 36 hours later, the good news has arrived that everyone has been waiting for. A journalist from de ‘Live Life’, Giuseppe Di Tommaso, he found it safe and sound under an escarpment.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Leonardo Tanturli father of little Nicola, in an interview with the correspondent of the Tg3, he decided to explain well what happened the night of the disappearance. He admitted that he and his wife have made a very serious mistake.

The words of the father after the death of Nicola Tanturli

The child went away on the night of Monday 21 June. His range of autonomy, on foot alone, was a few meters, a maximum of ten meters. From home he could get to the garden, or in any case to the surroundings. I honestly don’t know what happened. Maybe he also caught a frightened one who then led him astray, because he doesn’t orient himself clearly. Having made those roads with us, after a few hundred meters, he would have returned home, even alone. But maybe, the dark, the strong wind that evening, may have pushed him astray. The point where it was found is km from here, as the crow flies there are 3.

CREDIT: TG3