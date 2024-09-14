Rossella Brescia, dance icon and beloved face of television, opened her heart in a touching interview with Very truerecounting one of the most complex periods of her life. A guest on the program hosted by Silvia Toffanin, Rossella spoke about the end of her long relationship with Luciano Cannito, which lasted almost twenty years, and the pain she is facing due to the serious health conditions of her father, who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Rossella Brescia’s long story about her separation from Cannito

With emotion, Rossella shared the pain of separation from Cannitoa relationship that, despite the depth of the bond and the great complicity, has come to an end. Expressing with lucidity and sincerity the awareness of how much feelings can change, he states:

“I believe in love, but it doesn’t make me dream anymore.”

The decision to separate came from her ex-partner, whose feelings towards her had changed. The deep respect and affection that had always bound them were not enough to keep their love alive:

“We were wrong not to seek conflict. There was too much respect. Love is like a little plant, it needs to be watered continuously, and we lacked water.”

Rossella spoke about her struggle to save the relationship, but ultimately had to surrender to the inevitable. Her words reveal the maturity of those who choose to let go of love for the sake of the other.

Her personal journey is further complicated by her father’s health conditions. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and no longer recognizes her:

“He doesn’t recognize me. I wish he would recognize me even for ten seconds. It’s a terrible disease because it takes away your dignity. If my dad knew that I had to shave him and take care of him so intimately, he would never want to. He would definitely want to die.”

Despite the weight of these difficulties, Rossella Brescia found the strength to move forward thanks to the affection of her friends and her passion for her work. She thanks those who have been close to her in this difficult moment. And finally, with a note of hope, she concluded:

“Disappointments leave you with a great void, you start over because life is sacred, but you have to find a way to start over on the road to love. I haven’t figured that out yet, I hope to find it.”

