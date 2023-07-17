The choirs of Juventus supporters at J Medical for the medical visits of Bonucci, Chiesa and McKennie
“We Lukaku don’t want it”. The chorus, of course, comes from the Juventus fans thronged this morning outside the J Medical for the early season visits by those who have been called up for today, real transfer market men of the moment – including redundancies, out of squad and candidates for transfer – such as Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie, but also Cambiaso and Rovella. Nothing planned from organized cheering, those present at the medical facility adjacent to the Allianz Stadium in Turin are ordinary fans.
THE VOTE OF THE FANS
Upon leaving after the medical visits, Federico Chiesa was also overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of the fans present, a response from the people to the transfer market trends that see the blue as a possible starter in the next few weeks. Just as warm was the welcome upon arrival at J Medical for Leonardo Bonucci, former captain of over 500 appearances for black and white who has just been sidelined.
