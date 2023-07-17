“We Lukaku don’t want it”. The chorus, of course, comes from the Juventus fans thronged this morning outside the J Medical for the early season visits by those who have been called up for today, real transfer market men of the moment – including redundancies, out of squad and candidates for transfer – such as Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie, but also Cambiaso and Rovella. Nothing planned from organized cheering, those present at the medical facility adjacent to the Allianz Stadium in Turin are ordinary fans.