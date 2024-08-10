A few days ago Iva Zanicchi she lost the love of her life, her partner Fausto Pinna. A few hours ago the funeral of the famous music producer was held and the famous singer therefore wanted to pay tribute to the man who was the most important love of her life.

Iva Zanicchi and Fausto Pinna

Here are the words of the Eagle of Ligonchio.

Farewell to Fausto Pinna: Iva Zanicchi loses her life partner

The famous music producer passed away a few days ago Fausto Pinnaalso known for being the life partner of Iva Zanicchi. The two had been a couple for almost 40 years, although for personal reasons they never chose marriage as a formal union.

Iva and Fausto

The man passed away after a long illness that took his life at the age of 74. He suffered from lung cancera disease that slowly defeated him even though he still had a great desire to fight.

Iva Zanicchi had told how her husband had always been a rock and how this bad disease had suddenly transformed him into a twig that even the smallest breath of wind could knock down. Despite this, Fausto had a great companion at his side, so much so that the singer had postponed many musical commitments to stay by his side.

For this reason they were a couple until the last moment and he was able to show her all his love even when the disease managed to take over his day. Many people attended the man’s funeral, eager to give him one last kiss. gift.

The singer’s speech