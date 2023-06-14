It was the year 2005 when for the first time one of the craziest, as well as fun, ideas created in the Land of the Rising Sun arrived in Europe: We Love Katamari. Sequel to the very first Katamari Damacythe game put us in the shoes of the “Prince“, son of King of the Cosmos, tasked with granting the wishes of the inhabitants of the Earth and repopulating an almost empty universe after the events of the first chapter of the series. After receiving a first remastered for PC and Nintendo Switch in 2018 (then also arrived on PS4 and Xbox One in 2020) by Katamari Damacy, it was inevitable that its sequel would also soon “roll” on our consoles. It is therefore so available, from this June 2nd, We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie, remastered full of new completely redesigned graphics and a redesigned user interface to make it even easier to play. If you are therefore anxious to find out if the new Katamari del Principe have lived up to expectations, all you have to do is follow us in our latest review!

Title: We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)



Analyzed version: Playstation 5 (EU)

Type: Puzzle Games

Players: 1-2

Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment



Developer: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Tongue: Italian (texts)

Exit date: June 2, 2023

Availability: digital delivery

DLCs: players who own the basic edition will be able to purchase the Upgrade Package to the Special Edition

Note: the title is also available in the Special Edition which includes two special costumes and the Katamari Damacy Series Music Pack We reviewed We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie with a PlayStation 5 code provided to us for free by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe



One day the King of the Cosmos mistakenly destroyed all the stars in the universe. He sent him son of him, the Princeon Earth and ordered him to create a great Katamari. The prince rolled up the katamari and made it bigger and bigger, rolling up the whole Earth. The katamari he had created floated in space shining and restored the starry sky. With the return of the starry sky, fans of the King increased all over the world. The King wanted to fulfill the wishes of his fans and the prince kept rolling the katamari to make everyone’s dreams come true.

Help us great King of the Cosmos!

We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie will lead us to fulfill the needs of the inhabitants of the earth in numerous levels, where our aim will be… well, to roll! As per tradition within the series, our dear Prince will be equipped with a particular object called “Katamari“, characterized by the power of attract all objects smaller than its size, but the more objects we attract the more our katamari will grow, allowing us to attract ever larger objects, giving us the possibility to start by attracting little more than a paper clip, up to entire buildings and monuments. The objectives within the levels will vary according to the requests, but we can distinguish them in two different sections: timed goal and specific goal. In the first category we find the more classic levels, where we will be called to bring the initially supplied katamari to a certain size within the time limit, but also levels where we will not have an expiring timer, but only the goal of using as little time as possible so as to set a new record. In the levels where instead we will have to respect the specific objective we will be called upon to carry out particular missions for the inhabitants of the Earth, such as collecting enough money to save the red pandas, cleaning up the room from disorder, bringing the students back to class for the lesson, collecting the clouds to make it stop raining and so on. There is also the mode “Eternal“, where we will be able to harvest and grow without any limitation in terms of size or time.

To move within the levels we will have to use both analog stickseven if initially (especially for those who use this chapter as a first approach to the saga) the difficulties will be many, also thanks to a camera not exactly coordinated with the needs of the player. By pushing forward both the analog sticks of the controller we will be able to advance with the Katamari, while by pushing forward only one of them we will be able to rotate to the right or to the left. By pressing both levers simultaneously we will instead be able to bring the protagonist to jump to the other side of the Katamari without forcing us to move with the levers. On the screen you will also always find (depending on the objective) the size of the Katamari and the time taken or remaining, as well as the little protagonist in the lower right corner. To collect the objects, it will be enough to get close enough to attract them to us, provided that their dimensions are smaller than the dimensions of our current Katamari. It will also be possible to collect living beings such as animals or peoplebut we’ll have to quickly attract anything else that can block them before they run away. Compared to the original edition, the game is now even more permissive towards the playernot penalizing it excessively on each hit with uncollectable elements and only removing pieces from our Katamari during repeated hits in rapid succession.

At the end of each level, the time taken to complete it and the size we have managed to reach will be shown, as well as a mini-ranking which shows which elements of the scenario we have collected the most. Levels can also be completed with another player in local co-op, allowing you to challenge yourself to who will make the best katamari. In addition, if you are also tired of always playing the young Prince, fear not, the King of the Cosmos has also thought of this, letting you decide within the level map if you want to play the default protagonist or one of his many cousins ​​unlockable at the interior of the levels together with the many decorative elements.

A katamari with a taste of… novelty!

However, this new edition is also characterized by various innovations that do not concern only the graphic front. Compared to the original edition, the levels are now selectable via a special menu, without necessarily having to look for the right NPC along the map to figure out who to talk to. New features have been added to skip dialogue and options to edit the songs present, as well as to create playlists to listen to during the course of the entire adventure. Among the many gifts that can be found now there is also a particular camera that will allow us to use the “Photo” mode, thanks to which we will be able to take selfies of the Prince and his cousinsas well as photos within each level thus unlocking exclusive frames for the mode addressed.

The changes also minimally concern the levels, in particular as regards i beacons for the newly unlocked roads. In fact, in many levels we will be called to reach rather considerable dimensions for the area in which we are initially and this will lead us to have to move through new areas in order to advance. Every time we reach the adequate size to move to the next area we will be notified by a loading and an on-screen indicator that will show us where we have to go to be able to access the new areaso as not to wander aimlessly.

Last addition, as well as the most important, concerns the memories of the young King. In fact, if we are used to seeing his youth and adolescence in particular movies unlocked upon completion of the levels, now we will have five new levels in which to test yourself in his shoes. These new challenges will allow us to impersonate a young King dealing with a rather strict father and for whom we will have to carry out tasks that are not always easy to complete. The locations and the music are almost those already seen in the basic edition, but with some small changes, especially as regards the slightly higher difficulty. We wouldn’t have minded being able to experience a few more adventures, making the title richer in terms of novelties which, both on paper and on the controller in hand, are few after so many years since the release of the original edition.

Fun to roll, but also beautiful to look at

The title does not disappoint on the graphics front, offering a colorful experience and more beautiful than ever. We got to test the title on Playstation 5 and for all the experience we were able to take advantage of the stable 60 FPS, without any frame drop. The remastering is noticeable in every element on screen, although it’s easy to see that some elements have received more attention than others, such as the rendering done on the collectibles versus the grass and other elements of the scenery.

The soundtrack is noteworthy, where it is very easy to fall in love with each track and song that will accompany our levels, dragging us with its rhythm into relaxing challenges with an unusual melody as well as the experience itself.

To whom we recommend We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie?

We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie it is a title definitely recommended to the immense plethora of gamers who today are looking for something out of the usual ordinary canons, finding in their hands a title capable of relaxing as well as entertaining and engaging throughout the crazy adventure, especially for the price at which it is offered the experience.

Unique style and guaranteed fun

Relaxing and challenging at the same time

Lots of new features, including graphic front and controls… …But still difficult for those with little affinity to the saga

Little news on the additions of the Royal Reverie

The remastered seems to have favored certain elements more than others