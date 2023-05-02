BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has shared a new trailer for the We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reveriewhich introduces the mode “Royal Reverie” exclusive to this edition of the game.

We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie will be available from next June 2nd all over the world on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. In Japan, the console editions are expected on June 1st.

We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie – Overview Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu