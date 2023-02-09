During the Nintendo Direct, Bandai Namco announced We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie with a trailer it’s a release datea remaster of We Love Katamari with further additions, arriving on June 2, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

It is therefore a remake of the original We Love Katamari, to which new contents have also been added starring a young King of All Cosmos within five new challenges.

Among the new additions, a selfie camera has also been included, for some reason that certainly makes sense in the crazy world of Katamari.

We Love Katamari was already a great game, so this remastered version looks really interesting, as well as having new exclusive features that can make it new even for those who have already played the original.

Nintendo Switch Online users will also be able to try We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie for free through the trial period within Trial games as of February 20, 2023.

Roll your ball to collect tons of items in this remastered version of We Love Katamari. Play through a school, zoo and space as the Prince to bring the stars back to the sky. New features include five challenges to take on as the young King of Cosmos and the ability to take photos with the Selfie Camera. We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie is making its way to Nintendo Switch on June 2nd. Active Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to try Katamari Damacy REROLL for free starting February 20 with Trial Games.

